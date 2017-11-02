PM Modi to inaugurate World Food India 2017

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, will inaugurate World Food India 2017 on 3rd November 2017 from Vigyan Bhavan New Delhi. WFI is the most anticipated international mega food event, as India welcomes to host biggest ever congregation of global investors and business leaders of major food companies from 3-5 November in New Delhi. Organized by Ministry of Food Processing Industries under the leadership of Union Minister Smt Harsimrat Kaur Badal, World Food India aims to transform Food Economy and realize the vision of doubling of famers’ income by establishing India as a preferred investment destination and sourcing hub for the global food processing industry. This is the first time that India is hosting such an event for the Food processing sector.World Food India platform will strengthen India’s position as a Global Food Factory and is a positive step towards making the Country Food Secure.

India is expected to attract an investment of US$ 10 billion in food processing sector and generate 1 million jobs in the next 3 years. World Food India 2017 gears up to host over 2,000 participants, over 200 companies from 30 countries, 18 ministerial and business delegations, nearly 50 global CEOs along with CEOs of all leading domestic food processing companies, and representatives of 28 States in India. Germany, Japan and Denmark are Partner Countries to World Food India. Italy & Netherlands are the Focus Countries. Specially curated experiential platform ‘Food Street’ specially curated by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, is a lively vibrant zone, that will showcase Indian and foreign cuisines using Indian ingredients, flavours and fragrances to celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage, the diverse uniqueness of its produce to create contemporary renditions and fusion food. After the inauguration from Vigyan Bhavan, the Prime Minister will visit the Food Street at India Gate Lawns opposite National stadium.

At the inaugural, host Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Smt Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will be joined by Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Ministerial Delegations from a number of countries, leading global and Domestic CEOs, etc will also be present in the inaugural session.

Exclusive CEOs roundtables have also been scheduled with Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Shri Arun Jaitley and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Suresh Prabhu with CEOs of leading global & Indian food processing companies. Illustrative list of Industry Captains participating in World Food India from across the globe and India includes Mr Paul Bulcke , Chairman of the Board of Directors, Nestle, Mr Pieter Boone, Chief Operating Officer & CEO, Metro Cash and Carry, Mr Brian J McNamara, CEO, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Ms. Amanda Sourry, President, Food Unilever; Mr.Sharafuddin Sharaf, Al – Sharaf Group; Mr.Yusuff Ali, Managing Director, LuLu Group, Mr Kishore Biyani, CEO, Future Group; Mr Krish Iyer, CEO, Walmart India; Mr Amit Agrawal, CEO, Amazon, India to name a few. A total of 60 Global CEOs including Asia Pacific (APAC) leadership of leading companies will be interacting with leading CEOs from 100+ top Indian food processing leaders. Over 1000 B2B meetings are expected to take place over three days.

International Ministerial & business delegations with 200+ members from 15 countries will take part in B2B/B2G meetings. The mega event would also host 8 sectoral conferences, 2 plenary sessions on “India the preferred destination” with the Finance Minister of India as the Guest of Honour and one on “One Nation, one food law- an enabling regulatory environment for investment in the food sector” in association with the Food Standards and Safety Authority of India. In addition, there are 20 State sessions and 6 country sessions. 7 sectoral publications would be released at the event.

A massive exhibition spread over 40,000 sq mtrs in the verdant C- Hexagon lawns of India Gate is expected to attract significant footfalls. More than 800 global companies representing 22 Countries & domestic companies will be exhibiting. Special focus on Farmer Producer Organizations & Women Entrepreneurs will connect them to corporates – international & Indian- increasing opportunities for sourcing & business.

Ministry of Food Processing Industries’ Theme Pavilion provides an exciting view of India’s offering to the world in terms of products, a geo mapping of produce availability and mega food parks.The event is supported by Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Development of North East Region, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Civil Aviation.