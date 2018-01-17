PM Modi, Israeli PM Netanyahu visit Centre of Excellence for Vegetables at Vadrad

Prime Minister Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu today visited the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables in Vadrad in Sabarkantha District of Gujarat.

They were briefed on various achievements of the Centre. They also inaugurated through video link, the Centre of Excellence for date palms at Kukama in Kutch district. They interacted with farmers from Kutch district.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said that Israel has shown the way on how to transform a nation with the agriculture sector at the core. He said it is important to use technology in the agriculture sector. He outlined how India is working towards doubling farmers’ incomes by 2022. He said it is important to devote attention to irrigation and innovative methods of farming.