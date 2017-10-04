PM Modi lays foundation stone for AIIMS Bilaspur
PM Modi lays foundation stone for AIIMS Bilaspur

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, visited Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), at Bilaspur. This 750-bed hospital will be built at a cost of approximately Rs. 1350 crore. In addition to healthcare, it will also provide medical education at the undergraduate and post-graduate level, besides nursing. The Prime Minister also unveiled a plaque to mark the launch of Digital Nerve Centres for primary health care.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), at Una.

Shri Narendra Modi also inaugurated a Steel Processing Unit of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), at Kandrori, Kangra.

