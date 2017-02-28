PM Modi interacts with Youth and Childre from Jammu and Kashmir
National 

PM Modi meets youth and children from Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today met a group of over 100 youth and children from Jammu and Kashmir. They are currently touring different parts of India as part of the initiative “Watan Ko Jaano.”

The youth and children asked a number of questions to the Prime Minister on themes such as infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir, sports facilities in the State, education and employment opportunities, and the Prime Minister’s work routine.

Interacting with them, the Prime Minister spoke of the efforts being made by the Union Government to improve connectivity and infrastructure in the State. He emphasized the importance of sports, and sportsman spirit among people. The Prime Minister said that working hard is never a cause for exhaustion, and completion of a task brings satisfaction, that is greater than any sense of exhaustion.

The Minister of State in the PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh, was present on the occasion.

