Prime Minister Modi and His Majesty the King of Sweden jointly inaugurate High-Level Innovation Dialogue

New Delhi: On 17th April 2018, India and Sweden signed a joint innovation partnership to deepen the collaboration between the two countries and contribute to sustainable growth and new job opportunities. The partnership was signed during the visit of Prime Minister of India Sh. Narendra Modi to Sweden.

It was agreed in the Joint Declaration on India-Sweden Innovation Partnership for a Sustainable Future, that both countries will explore optimizing the formal bilateral collaboration mechanisms, increase synergies between policy areas and enable exchange of experiences and best practice regarding innovation policies for the creation of vibrant joint innovation ecosystems.

The India-Sweden High Level Policy Dialogue on Innovation Policy was jointly inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India Hon’ble Narendra Modi and His Majesty the King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf today, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The Dialogue created a platform with key stakeholders in a triple helix format from government, private sector and academia to provide overall strategic direction for joint innovation policy formulation. The dialogue jointly formulated and implemented short- and long-term projects in strategic areas such as, but not limited to, circular economy, digital health, artificial intelligence, sustainable energy, and future mobility.

The Dialogue brought together government officials, prominent industrialists as well as renowned academicians from both Sweden and India. Minister Ibrahim Baylan, Minister for Business, Industry and Innovation and Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Health and Family Welfare were also present for the dialogue.

Innovation cooperation is the fastest growing element in the bilateral relationship between India and Sweden. The partnership is based on the principles of co-funding, co-development and co-creation, towards mutual benefits, making full use of Sweden and India’s complementary strengths. Looking forward, both sides discussed opportunities for new bilateral cooperation on shared strategic priorities such as future mobility, circular economy and digital health.

A major announcement made during the dialogue was the Agri-Waste to High Energy Biocoal – A pilot established under the PM-STIAC Waste to Wealth Mission. The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, in partnership with Bioendev, Sweden, has set up a torrefaction pilot plant for the conversion of agri-waste into biocoal at National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute in Punjab. This Biocoal made from unutilised crop waste, produces 20 times lower emissions than conventional coal. Expected outcomes of this pilot study are:

Improved air quality with reduction of crop burning

Reduced emissions from use of biocoal as a clean energy source

Livelihood generation opportunities for farmers as biocoal production creates new market linkages for agri-waste

Biocoal can be used as a clean energy input source in thermal power plants as well as in households

Capacity building through technology development and employment generation

Soil quality improvement in fields from avoided crop burning

Other major announcements made during the dialogue were about the following: