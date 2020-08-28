PublicKeHero campaign uncovers thousands of heartening stories

28 August 2020: Public app, India’s leading informative video sharing homegrown app has announced the top participants of their #PublicKeHero campaign from different states of India. The public app has received over a thousand video entries from people of India highlighting the contribution of unsung heroes, who have been working selflessly to help their communities during the challenging times of COVID -19 pandemic. The top participants will be given national recognition on the Public app through a special video which will be visible to over 5 crore users of the Public App.

Congratulating these #PublickeHero, Azhar Iqubal, Founder and CEO, Public App, said, “We sincerely thank everyone who sent us their heartwarming and inspiring stories. They are a much-needed ray of hope and positivity amid these times which are otherwise full of challenges and gloom. We are humbled to be the platform that is able to give these heroes the recognition that they truly deserve and wish them all the best in their endeavour to serve the people and the country.”

#PublicKeHero campaign was launched on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, to recognize the bravery, selflessness and undying spirit of Indians in the face of adversity. The campaign saw thousands of people coming forward to share inspiring stories of hope, compassion and resilience of heroes all around us – doctors saving lives, policemen protecting the streets, deliverymen keeping our life going, common people procuring PPE kits for healthcare workers, supporting migrant labourers, helping the elderly, protecting the street animals and many more.

Supporting Government of India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, Public app is working towards providing an informative platform to all Indians. Several political leaders, authorities, media houses and citizen journalists use the Public app to connect with communities and circulate verified and trustworthy content.