Raho Safe launches its affordable sanitary pad range

Raho Safe, the sister concern of India’s leading hygiene and wellness brand Pee Safe, recently launched its Raho Safe Sanitary Pads. The highlight of all Raho Safe products is the fact that they are affordable yet safe and will help in reaching out to a large section of people. Acclaimed actor, influencer, and entrepreneur Jacqueline Fernandes is the brand ambassador for the range.

India has made great strides in addressing the taboo against menstruation and ensuring access to sanitary pads to those who cannot afford them. The Hon’ble Prime Minister also mentioned how more than 5 crore sanitary napkins have already been provided to women in a short time through Jan Aushadhi Kendras. With Raho Safe sanitary pads, the brand aims to become a changemaker and contribute to the government’s objective as well.

Speaking about this, Vikas Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe, said, “As a brand, our single biggest commitment has been to ensure access to products that promote better hygiene, sanitation, and wellness. Raho Safe goes a step further, making products accessible and affordable. For years, women especially in Tier 2 and 3 cities and rural areas, have suffered due to a lack of access to sustainable and affordable menstruation products. By making the Raho Safe sanitary pads affordable to this larger segment, we are not only empowering them but also doing our part in contributing to our Hon’ble PM’s vision.”

Adding further, Jacqueline Fernandez, said, “I am happy to be a part of Raho Safe, a brand that echoes my sentiments when it comes to hygiene and sanitation. Their sanitary pad range is not only affordable but also health-friendly. The aim is to be able to ensure that we do our bit in ensuring that women have access to health and menstruation products that also fit their budget.”

The Raho Safe Sanitary Pads are designed with five-layer protection ensuring a rash-free, leak-proof experience. The pad provides optimum coverage of 240 mm, giving the user full access to comfort for the whole day and a floral fragrance to avoid unpleasant odour. The pads also come with biodegradable disposable bags and are the most economical choice for menstrual hygiene.

The Raho Safe brand was launched right before the Covid-19 pandemic and gained popularity amidst the consecutive increase in demand for hand sanitizers and other products. Raho Safe is not only a more affordable range of but also kills 99% of the germs. With its sister concern, Pee Safe has gone a step ahead in reaching out to a larger segment of the population and underscored its mission. The first products launched under Raho Safe include an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, a multipurpose surface protectant, and the Raho Safe hand wash.