Rajnath Singh attends 56th Raising Day Parade of Indo-Tibetan Border Police

The Union Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh attended the 56th Raising Day Parade of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at 39th Bn, ITBP, Lakhnawali Camp, Surajpur, Greater Noida today. The Minister of State for Culture (I/C) and Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Dr. Mahesh Sharma, DG, ITBP Shri R K Pachnanda and senior officers were also present on the occasion. Shri Rajnath Singh took the salute and inspected the Raising Day Parade. Led by Mahila contingent, Commando, Skiing, Mountaineering, Anti-Naxal Operation, paratroopers, mounted column, and different frontier contingents, the parade showcased all aspects of the Force. Recently inducted Snow Scooters, different types of All Terrain Vehicles and high-end SUVs, Pol Net etc were included in the march past for the first time.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Home Minister said that the ITBP jawans have made supreme sacrifices while protecting the border in difficult circumstances at altitudes ranging from 9,000 feet to 18,000 feet. He said that ITBP not only protects Indo-China Border but also plays a responsible role in country’s internal security. The ITBP jawans are deployed in North East and Left Wing Extremism affected areas also, he added.

Shri Rajnath Singh said that he has himself visited the BoPs at Indo-China Border and seen how the ITBP jawans perform their duties in difficult situations and low temperatures of -40 degree Celsius and scarcity of oxygen. He said that he has recently visited the BoPs of Rimkhim, Mana, and Lapthal in Uttarakhand and experienced the lives of ITBP jawans deployed there. He further said that the Ministry for Home Affairs has received a proposal for 50 new BoPs and it will be considered.

The Home Minister said that a ‘model BoP’ is being made at Ladakh with the purpose to maintain a uniform 20 degree Celsius temperature inside the BoP. After this, the model BoPs will be replicated in other parts also, he added. Speaking of the difficulties faced by ITBP personnel in snowbound areas, he said that the facility of snow scooters is being given to the jawans in these areas for patrolling and this facility will be given in other areas also. Shri Rajnath Singh said that the upgradation work has also started in 35 BoPs.

Speaking on the connectivity issues in these areas and the costs involved, he said that on the occasion of Diwali, the soldiers were given a gift in this regard and the call charges of Rs.6.50/- per minute have been reduced to Re.1/- per minute. He also said that the soldiers posted above the height of 11,000 feet are provided with Light Weight Special Clothing. In this regard, he said that same will soon be implemented for the soldiers posted above 9,000 feet and mountaineering equipment will also be provided to them. He also appreciated DG, ITBP for making the recruitment process in ITBP transparent. The Home Minister also said that Chinese language training will be imparted to the soldiers posted on China border during their basic training.

Shri Rajnath Singh appealed to the officers to adopt the family of one martyr each and take their responsibility. He said that ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ portal has been launched to help the families of martyrs and an effort is being made to provide financial assistance of a minimum of Rupees one crore to the family of the martyr. He also said out of this fund, help should also be provided to the soldiers who have suffered disability in line of duty.

On this occasion, 06 personnel were conferred with President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service while 26 personnel were conferred with Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

In the special medal category for serving animals of the Force, Horse ‘Black Beauty’ from Basic Training Centre, Bhanu and Dog ‘Machhli’, from 29th Battalion deployed in Anti-Naxal Operations in Chhattisgarh were conferred with Best Horse and Best Canine Medals by the Home Minister. 38th Battalion was adjudged as ‘Best non-border Battalion’ whereas 1st Battalion as ‘Overall Best Battalion’ for the year 2017 and presented with trophies.

Different demonstrations were presented after the Parade. Demonstration by ‘Janbaaz’ motorcyclists and Silent Drill with weapons by Mahila personnel were introduced for the first time by the ITBP. Demonstration of Yoga and House Clearing Drill were also included in the demonstrations.

Raised in 1962, the ITBP guards 3488 KMs long borders in the Himalayas on the BOPs at altitudes ranging from 9K to 18.7 K ft. Apart from border guarding, the Force is also deployed for Anti-Naxal Operations and other Internal Security duties.

Having successfully completed record 208 mountaineering expeditions in India and abroad, the Force has recently successfully scaled “Mt. Dhaulagiri 1” and “Gangotri-III” peaks.