Rajnath Singh unveils 5Cs of Policy restore peace in Jammu and Kashmir

On the third day of his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh visited Army and BSF Camps at Nowshera and interacted with the Jawan there. He also met people living in the border areas who have migrated to camps due to cease fire violations on the LoC and a group of school children.

Shri Rajnath Singh said our Government has increased compensation for residents of border areas who are killed in Cease fire violations from rupee one lakhs to rupee five lakhs. Even those who suffer more than 50% disability will receive rupee 5 lakhs compensation.

“I have instructed the authorities to increase recruitment of people living in border areas in our security forces,” said Shri Rajnath Singh. “People living border areas are our strategic asset” he added.

Addressing the BSF Jawan, Shri Rajnath Singh said “I know you are working in extremely challenging conditions. I am sure you have joined the forces due to love for this Country,” said Shri Rajnath Singh. Earlier addressing a press conference in Srinagar, the Union Home Minister said the government will find the permanent solution to the problems in J&K based “on the five Cs” Shri Rajnath Singh elaborated the five Cs are compensation, Communication, Coexistence confidence Building, and consistency. He said the center will undertake special Tourism drive for Kashmir.

Later in the evening Shri Rajnath Singh arrived in Jammu and held a discussion with delegations from a different section of the society including Panun, Kashmir.

The Union Home Minister will meet more delegation tomorrow morning and address a press conference before returning New Delhi.