Remembering Dr Bhabendranath Saikia with “Twilight at the Port”

Guwahati: 13th August 2020 is the 17th death anniversary of Dr Bhabendranath Saikia. In reference to this, to pay homage to the Maestro in a little offbeat way, dance video will be released on 9th August Sunday entitled “Twilight at the Port.” Of all of Dr Bhabendra Nath Saikia’s stories, the particular ones included in Ei Bondoror Aabeli ( Twilight at the Port) are way exceptions.

For the fourth cover of this story compilation of “Twilight at the Port”, he had created a very special prose narrative, based on London background, which is completely different from his familiar style. It is a humble effort to pay homage to him in a creative way by presenting to the people those unique prose pieces included in Soy Doxokor Godyo (Prose of Six Decades).

On the basis of that prose, this dance is created and presented by Prerana Bhuyan, a talented Satriya dancer, whose skill is acclaimed here and abroad. Her experimental dance form will unveil another side of her talent. Her sensibility is expressed in this Complex task of expressing only prose passages through dance gestures and expressions apart from the rhythm, usually required for dance. There are instances of creating dance in poems.

Before some days, Malavika Joshi had prepared and presented a dance on the basis of Professor Sacchidananda Joshi’s poems, but the example of dance on prose is not yet seen in Assam. The text of the prose selected for this new experiment it is carried out by Dr Birendra Nath Dutta. This text was earlier compiled in the audiobook “Bhraman Biroti”, directed by Namrata Datta. Now, sound engineer and instrumentalist, Diganta Sharma has newly added music to it. For the subtitle of the video, its text has been translated into English by Dr.Dipsikha Bhagawati. Dhanjit Das and Namrata Datta are associated with this honour, presented jointly by Club Nineteen, UD Foundation and Rainsoft.

The dance video is conceived by Utpal Datta and music arrangement, editing and production is done by Diganta Sharma. Media Tribe, a Mumbai based leading digital marketing agency has agreed for the digital promotion of the video. The video is expected to touch at least 5 million Dr.Bhabendra Nath Saikia followers by August 13 said, Utpal Datta.