Hyderabad: The National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) today launched India’s First focused ‘ Rural Innovators Startup Conclave ’ (RISC2017) at NIRDPR, Hyderabad. The focus of the two-day event is to build capacities and promote fresh talent by giving them a platform to display their innovations, encourage greater learning, and strengthen the cadre of young rural innovators and start-ups.

Indian start-ups are mostly IT based and cater to urban services. Innovation and Technology Diffusion for “rural development” is the need of the hour. Other important stakeholders who act as support systems to rural innovators are still evolving. There is a need to develop and nurture mentors, angel investors, faculty, corporates, media so that they play a much more active role in contributing to the ecosystem.

The Chief Guest for the startup conclave , Honourable Minister of State for Science, Technology and Earth Sciences, Shri YS Chowdarynoted, “I am immensely happy to be associated with RISC2017, an initiative very close to my heart. Rural development is an important subject and higher dividends from the rural youth are still at large. This kind of an initiative which focuses on rural urbanisation requires synchronisation modern day development concepts. Since our country is agrarian based we have to take a quantum leap to help farmers improve their income level and reduce cost of living. I believe NIRD&PR can play a major role in capacity building – help farmers get educated in fundamental financial literacy and cost accountancy”.

He also added, “We’ve been talking about globalisation in last 2 decades – we have a lot of potential to tap rural markets. There is need to focus on particular areas in particular technologies for particular people and see that they are saturated. The Govt of India should ensure that a number of initiatives are started by properly coordinating with colleges institutions and state govts. I assure the full support of my ministry to NIRD&PR, besides lobbying with other relevant ministries to muster their support in the endeavours of NIRD&PR”.

Speaking at the launch of startup conclave , Dr. W.R. Reddy, IAS, Director General NIRDPR, Hyderabad, said, “RISC2017 is the first of its kind platform to connect all institutes and agencies promoting innovation and start-up culture to look at the rural landscape. RISC will be an annual feature that can handhold and mentor the innovators and connect the startups with funding agencies. We believe rural development can be accelerated by infusion of technology tapping the creative minds of the youth across the country”.

RISC2017 is featuring RISC Awards 2017 under Six domain areas viz 1) Agriculture and Allied, 2) Green Energy Technologies, 3) Drinking Water, Health and Sanitation, 4) Waste to Wealth , 5) Sustainable Housing and 6) Other Livelihoods, which will be recognizing Rural Innovations and Technologies in ‘Idea with Prototype’ and ‘Startup Stage’. The award winners will be announced on the second day of the conclave, i.e., 24th March.