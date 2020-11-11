Shri KT Rama Rao inaugurates India’s first and the most integrated Telangana State Police Public Safety Integrated Operations Centre at Cyberabad

Shri KT Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for IT E & C, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, inaugurates India’s first and the most integrated Telangana State Police Public Safety Integrated Operations Centre here in Hyderabad at Gachibowli in the premises of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Wednesday. He also inaugurated Data Centre.

The Public Safety Integrated Operations Centre is located in two floors. The ground floor has operations with video walls for real time monitoring, emergency response systems for dial 100 and Hawk Eye App and the first floor is War room and Data Centre. It is the facility where 15000 CCTVs are monitored at simultaneously at a time

He inaugurated amidst the presence of Shri Mohammed Mahmood Ali, state Home Minister; Smt Sabitha Indra Reddy, Minister for Education; Shri Arekapudi Gandhi, Govt. Whip and MLA Serilingampally; Shri Dr. Bonthu Rammohan, Mayor GHMC, Shri K. Naveen Kumar, MLC and Shri Koleti Damodar, Chairman, Police Housing Corporation.

The new facility is developed using distributive technologies such as Scalable Video Platform, Big-Data Driven Insights & Scalable Data Lake, Computer Vision & Facial Recognition, IoT Integration & Data Correlation, Machine Learning—Recommendation Engine, Geo-spatial Analytics and Cyber Security.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Rama Rao said 30 years ago as I student when he came to city, like any other students of that age of 13 years, he was eagerly looking for additional holidays as schools used to be closed on account of disturbance by anti-social elements, communal violence and subsequent curfew. But that such situation no longer can be imagined, though many of the children may not like (he mentioned on lighter note). That is due to effective and efficient policing of the Telangana Police.

The Minister reminded 150 plus gathering the context in which the Telangana state was formed. The state had inherited the legacy of communal tensions, extremism. Several had apprehensions that there would be regionals conflicts, a lot of doubts and uncertainties. The state was formed amidst a lot of apprehensions. Thanks to police machinery, their painful efforts, all these apprehensions were resolved.

For the last six and half years there has been a stable government. But, in order to achieve economic stability, we need new investment coming into the state. For that we need good law & order to attract investments.

Chief Minister Shri K. Chandrashekhar Rao, took some key decisions in the initials days of coming into power. Allocated Rs 280 crore to improve police machinery and infrastructure. The tone was set. CM instructed police to study best policing practices from cities across the globe like London, New York, Los Angeles.

State government introduced many reforms, initiatives based on police recommendations.

Various Government Departments work in solos. There is no coordination between them. As a result, there is wastage of public money as each other may work unknowingly against the common interest. The newly inaugurated Telangana State Police Public Safety Integrated Operations Centre will help save a lot of public money paid in the form of taxes, Mr. KT Rama Rao said

The proposed Hyderabad’s own twin towers, the police iconic structure called Command Control Centre, housing an integrated command and control Centre along with other will be ready in two months. It will be the most iconic building for police anywhere in the world announced Shri KT Rama Rao.

The structure coming up at an investment of INR 600 crore is the brainchild of the Chief Minister Shri K. Chandrashekhar Rao. According to Mr M. Mahender Reddy, DGP, it will have a gallery for general public to visit and know police and their operations.

A survey has revealed that Hyderabad has 65% of total CCTVs set up in the country. The city has 5 lakh CCTVs. Which serve as deterrent for offenders. In fact, the CM has mandated for ten lakh CCTVs. I am sure, police are on the job.

Recently a cop by name Babji ran in-front of an Ambulance to clear the traffic for its speed moment. This reminds me to ask you if you integrate ambulances in to this system on the lines of police vehicles movement to reach crime sites.

When institutions function well, it will be the true sign of good governance. The minister narrated an example of his friend to prove how efficient are She teams.

The Tech Savvy IT Minister suggested to DGP to explore using Drones in Policing.

It is good to note that the crime rate is coming down. But cybercrimes are on the rise. Offenders are choosing internet calling to avoid getting caught. Mr KT Rama Rao asked DGP and all police leadership to train Police as Cyber Warriors. Skilling and Reskilling has to be taken seriously he told them.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali said TS Police is India’s number 1 police. They are role models to many. They are always in the forefront in embracing Technology. Their novel initiatives are being replicated elsewhere. He complimented police for all their good work. For every 1000 people living in the city there are 30 CCTVs available he told.

Director General of Police, Telangana State Shri M. Mahender Reddy said the Hyderabad Safe and Smart City Project is conceived with an objective for citizen friendly, holistic, integrated and responsive CCTV based surveillance system for the cities of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda and to transform the traffic system from today’s technology into a safer, more efficient and demonstrable for the future. The project is aligned with vision of the Telangana police.

It provides real times situational intelligence through fusion of data. 15000 CCTVs can be viewed from a single place. It provides integrated view of law enforcement, Traffic and Emergency Services. It empowers the field officers, he said.

Mr JVS Ramakrishna, Head of the Strategy and Solutions at L&T Smart World, which is behind this project gave an overview of the project. He also gave a demonstration of how it works. At this Centre Integrated Operations is enabled through unified view of incident &and Emergency Management, Law & Order and Traffic Management functions. This benefits police in Preventive Policing, Patrolling based on historical Crime trends, unified incident response through correlation of CCTV crime, dial 100, Traffic Data, Quick Investigation through AI based video analysis, facial recognition, video search, locational intelligence, junction engineering etc and others.

A MoU was signed between Telangana Police and ITES to train police in Cyber Security. The MoU was signed between Mr Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary and DGP Shri Mahender Reddy.

Shri Anjani Kumar, Shri Mahesh M Bhagwat, two police commissioners of Hyderabad, Rachakonda several police officers, CEOs of IT companies, Mr. Krishna Yedula, General Secretary of SCSC graced the inaugural.

Shri VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police Cyberabad proposed the vote of thanks