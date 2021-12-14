Shri Rajnath Singh inaugurates Defence Products exhibition virtually at 75 locations including BDL Kanchanbagh and Vizag units

BDL is organizing a Product Exhibition At its Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam Unit from 13 to 19 Dec 2021 to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ being celebrated by the Nation.

Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated the Defense Products Exhibition at BDL and at 75 locations spread throughout the country yesterday to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence.

Through this exhibition, BDL is showcasing models of Anti-Tank Guided Missiles,Surface-to-Air Missiles, Air-to-Air Missiles, Missile Launchers, Underwater weapons, Counter measures etc.

The exhibition is open from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs upto to 19 Dec 2021 at Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad as well as Visakhapatnam Unit for general public adhering to Covid protocol.

Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, BDL stated that “this is the first time,BDL is exhibiting a wide range of products at its premises which are open for the general public.”

BDL is showcasing its current and futuristic products. BDL is also facilitating visits of high school and college students to help them learn about the basics of applied science used in the products on display through interaction with the technical team.

Entry to these locations will be with government issued valid ID cards. Schools and College students are allowed with their school or college IDs.