Snehalata Memorial Foundation Delhi will be organizing 3rd Digital Annual Music and Dance Festival on August 24th,25th and 26th 2020 from 7 pm onwards

Mr. Binay Mishra Secretary Snehalata Memorial Foundation

Snehalata Memorial foundation is going to organise a “Digital Concert” 3rd Annual Music & Dance Festival on 24th,25th and 26th August 2020 from 7 pm onwards.

Program Details

Monday 24th August from 7 pm onwards–

Sh. Hari Dutt Bhardwaj on flute from Shimla accompanied by Sh Dhiwakar Sharma on tabla

Shubha Ghosh on vocal from Kolkata accompanied by Shri Sisir Ghosh on tabla

Ustad Asghar Husain on the violin from New Delhi accompanied by Ustad Akhtar Hasan on tabla

Tuesday 25th August from 7 pm onwards-

Sushri Aparajita Sarma from New Delhi will be performing Solo Bharatanatyam Dance

Pt Biswajit Roy Chowdhury on Sarod from New Delhi accompanied by Pt.Durjay Bhoumik on Tabla

Wednesday 26th August from 7 pm onwards

Vidushi Jayanti Kumaresh from Bengaluru on Saraswathi Veena

Sh Sounak Chattopadhyay on vocal from Kolkata

Catch live on Snehalata Memorial Foundation Facebook page