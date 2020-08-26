The 100 bedded JITO-Covid Care Center is expanding, adds two new floors and 70 additional beds to cater to the ever increasing need for such facility

The 100 bedded JITO-COVID Care Center(JITO-CCC) is almost full. People have found this as a god-sent opportunity. JITO knows only one religion that is humanity. It has reached to this status within 13 days after it commenced its operations. It was inaugurated on 3rd August by Minister Shri Harish Rao and was opened for patients on 5th August. In order to cater to the increasing needs JITO Hyderabad, the organization behind this humanitarian project decided to expand its capacity, take over two more floors with an additional capacity of 70 more rooms.

It began its operations with 100 beds. With the additional capacity, it goes to 170 rooms informed Mr Vinod Ranka, JITO-CCC Core Committee member and two Doctors Dr. Ramu and Dr. Prasanna Kumar, who is taking care of the patients at the JITO COVID Care Center.

Adding further, Vinod Ranka said that there was an overwhelming response. But we were careful in picking up asymptomatic and patients with fewer symptoms. Patients from all over Telangana, neighbouring Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have also come. We have so far discharged 48 patients all recovered well.

This is 16th JITO COVID Care Center in India. We are in talks with our Apex body to explore possibilities of setting up similar facilities in tier-2 and tier-3 cities in Telangana. And Ranka quickly added that the expansion to tier-2 and tier-3 cities will be subject to ground realities.

JITO-CCC is a humanitarian project. It started with the sole aim to offer COVID Care at the most affordable cost. As most private hospitals fleece Corona patients, it has been offering the most affordable corona care purely with the motto of service and humanitarian, charging just Rs 28000/- to Rs 35000/- for 7 days package inclusive of meals, medication, basic kit, treatment and stay

Ever since it became operational, it received an overwhelming response. It provides care to Asymptomatic and Patients with mild symptoms in the age group of 15 to 55 years.

The JITO-CCC is functioning strictly adhering to ICMR Guidelines and is permitted and approved by the Telangana State Health Department. It admits strictly Asymptomatic & Mild COVID Patients between the age of 15-55 years based on current COVID Positive Test Report. It has an Emergency Backup arrangement with Super Specialty Hospital. It is equipped with an Oxygen Facility for emergency usage. Round the clock Doctors / Nurses / Ambulance services, will be made available. All Day – In house Healthy Vegetarian Meals, Includes Breakfast, Lunch, Hitea & Dinner will be provided. In case if some need Jain food the same will be arranged on demand. Occupancy will be provided on a Single or Twin Sharing basis.

Jain community, behind this need of the hour project, is always at the forefront in taking up such projects, furthermore providing care in the most affordable cost.

JITO COVID Care Center is put up by JITO members risking their lives in setting up this care Center with a sole motive to make COVID care affordable.

COVID 2019 has turned the world upside down. First, it was lockdown, job, business loss and now the probability of hospitalization. All these are put together are taking the toll on the people.

JITO Hyderabad Chapter set up this facility in association with Mahavir Hospital & Research Center.

JITO is a global organisation headquartered in Mumbai. It has over 15000 members spread across 80 countries in the world.

For more information, JITO-CCC Help Desk Maybe reaches on 9121155500/ 91212 55500