Top News Stories of Last Week

17th August 2019
- UNSC meet: Pakistan and China’s efforts to internationalise J&K fail [Times of India]
- Fire Near Emergency Ward At AIIMS In Delhi Brought Under Control [NDTV]
- From LPG to space, PM Modi seeks to expand India-Bhutan ties beyond hydro-power [Hindustan Times]
- Kashmir inches towards normalcy, phone lines made operational [Live Mint]
- US Cuts $440 Million Financial Aid To Pakistan: Report [NDTV]
16th August 2019
- Security forces detain Kashmir journalist, release him on bond [The Hindu]
- India’s ‘no first use nuclear policy’ may change: Rajnath Singh [LiveMint]
- Malaysia probes Zakir Naik over religious remarks [Times of India]
15th August 2019
- Imran Khan asks why world community mum on J&K [Orissa Post]
- Article 370: UNSC to hold meeting on Kashmir after 50 years; embarrassment likely for Pakistan; top 5 facts [Financial Express]
- PM inspired stimulus package may come as early as this weekend[Economic Times]
14th August 2019
- Pakistan seeks emergency meeting of UN Security Council over Kashmir [The Hindu]
- Won’t intervene on Kashmir for now: SC [Times of India]
- CBI Does Good Job When No Political Overtones To Case: Chief Justice [NDTV]
- Chandrayaan-2 Leaves Earth’s Orbit, Heads Towards Moon [NDTV]
13th August 2019
- Restrictions in Kashmir imposed to avoid loss of human lives: Govt [Times of India]
- Top news: Supreme Court refuses to lift restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir [Scroll.In]
- Over 200 Dead in Rain-related Incidents Across Country, Situation Improving in Kerala and Karnataka [News18]
- 10 SDF MLAs join BJP in Sikkim [Times of India]
- Indian Automobile Sector Slowdown Sees 15,000 Job Losses, Sharpest Sales Decline in 19 Years [News18]
12th August 2019
- How Sonia Gandhi was approached as non-Gandhi names failed to get votes [Live Mint]
- Indian envoy returns as Pakistan refuses to review its moves [Times of India]
- CBSE hikes board exam fees for SC/ST pupils by 24 times, general category to pay double [The Hindu]
- Over 170 Dead as Southern and Western States Continue to Grapple with Flood Fury; Kerala, K’taka Worst Hit [News18]
- After Rahul Bose, Twitter user shows bill of Mumbai hotel charging Rs 1,700 for two boiled eggs [Indian Express]
- Google Doodle Honours ISRO Founder Vikram Sarabhai’s 100th Birthday [NDTV]
- Odisha sweetmakers to discuss ways to promote rasagola [Times of India]