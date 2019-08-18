Top News Stories of Last Week

August 18, 2019

Kashmir news
17th August 2019

  • UNSC meet: Pakistan and China’s efforts to internationalise J&K fail [Times of India]
  • Fire Near Emergency Ward At AIIMS In Delhi Brought Under Control [NDTV]
  • From LPG to space, PM Modi seeks to expand India-Bhutan ties beyond hydro-power [Hindustan Times]
  • Kashmir inches towards normalcy, phone lines made operational [Live Mint]
  • US Cuts $440 Million Financial Aid To Pakistan: Report [NDTV]

 

16th August 2019

  • Security forces detain Kashmir journalist, release him on bond [The Hindu]
  • India’s ‘no first use nuclear policy’ may change: Rajnath Singh [LiveMint]
  • Malaysia probes Zakir Naik over religious remarks [Times of India]

15th August 2019

  • Imran Khan asks why world community mum on J&K [Orissa Post]
  • Article 370: UNSC to hold meeting on Kashmir after 50 years; embarrassment likely for Pakistan; top 5 facts [Financial Express]
  • PM inspired stimulus package may come as early as this weekend[Economic Times]

14th August 2019

  • Pakistan seeks emergency meeting of UN Security Council over Kashmir [The Hindu]
  • Won’t intervene on Kashmir for now: SC [Times of India]
  • CBI Does Good Job When No Political Overtones To Case: Chief Justice [NDTV]
  • Chandrayaan-2 Leaves Earth’s Orbit, Heads Towards Moon [NDTV]

13th August 2019

  • Restrictions in Kashmir imposed to avoid loss of human lives: Govt [Times of India]
  • Top news: Supreme Court refuses to lift restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir [Scroll.In]
  • Over 200 Dead in Rain-related Incidents Across Country, Situation Improving in Kerala and Karnataka [News18]
  • 10 SDF MLAs join BJP in Sikkim [Times of India]
  • Indian Automobile Sector Slowdown Sees 15,000 Job Losses, Sharpest Sales Decline in 19 Years [News18]

 

12th August 2019

  • How Sonia Gandhi was approached as non-Gandhi names failed to get votes [Live Mint]
  • Indian envoy returns as Pakistan refuses to review its moves [Times of India]
  • CBSE hikes board exam fees for SC/ST pupils by 24 times, general category to pay double [The Hindu]
  • Over 170 Dead as Southern and Western States Continue to Grapple with Flood Fury; Kerala, K’taka Worst Hit [News18]
  • After Rahul Bose, Twitter user shows bill of Mumbai hotel charging Rs 1,700 for two boiled eggs [Indian Express]
  • Google Doodle Honours ISRO Founder Vikram Sarabhai’s 100th Birthday [NDTV]
  • Odisha sweetmakers to discuss ways to promote rasagola [Times of India]