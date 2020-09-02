Tribute to Pranab Mukherjee

The nation is paying tribute to Bharat Ratna and former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee, a man for all seasons

Late Shri Pranab Mukherjee, 13th President of India (2012 to 2017), was an Indian politician passed away on Aug 31, 2020. In a political career of around five decades, he had been known as a senior leader of Indian National Congress and had served various ministries in the Government of India.

Dr Paul Dhinakaran, Chancellor of Karunya, Deemed University, Chairman of Jesus Calls and Founder of Not for Profit Organization SEESHA said, “It is saddening to hear about the demise of our Former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He was a great leader of our Nation. He served the Nation and fulfilled his responsibilities as a citizen which we all need to look up to and follow. I pray God’s peace upon his family & loved ones.”

“We have lost a great leader of our nation. We will miss him, his love for all people, his humour and his diplomacy. Though he belongs to one party, he was a big support to all the political parties. He was fully aware of the need for people from the grass-root level.”