UK MoS (Immigration) talks with Shri Kiren Rijiju

A delegation from the United Kingdom led by the Minister of State for Immigration Mr. Brandon Lewis held talks with the Indian delegation led by the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju here today. The discussions covered a variety of important issues ranging from cooperation in matters of immigration, tackling extremism, extradition, cyber crimes, sharing of criminal records and social security for Indian workers returning from the UK.

At the outset, Shri Kiren Rijiju elaborated the stand of the Government of India on the Migration issues between India and the UK and also sought the cooperation of the UK side on more favorable visa regime for Indians, especially Indian students. While seeking the cooperation of the UK Government in expediting India’s 13 extradition requests MoS (Home) also assured the visiting Minister of full cooperation on behalf of the Government of India in the extradition of Mohammad Abdul Shakur wanted in the UK on murder charges. During the meeting, Shri Rijiju conveyed New Delhi’s concerns on the continuing anti-India propaganda carried out by Kashmiri and Sikh extremists in the UK that bear “serious repercussions on India’s sovereignty”. On behalf of the Government of India, Shri Rijiju also conveyed the willingness to cooperate on the exchange of criminal records.

Mr. Lewis expressed satisfaction that meetings between the Indian and UK Immigration Ministers have been formalized as a dialogue every six months and expressed hope that this will further strengthen the bilateral ties. Further, drawing attention to the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) that will take place in London in April next year, Mr. Lewis sought India’s participation and support in making the summit a success.