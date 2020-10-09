Varun Dhawan, Pulkit Samrat, Tiger Shroff and other bollywood celebs come out in support of PM Narendra Modi’s campaign against COVID-19.

Every nation has been impacted by the pandemic and governments all over the world are doing their best to tackle the virus and curb its spread. Our honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi too has done everything in his power to get the virus under control, right from imposing a strict lockdown, to assigning funds for relief. Most recently, he started a campaign called #Unite2FightCorona, and several celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Pulkit Samrat, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Kharbanda, Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra came out in support for it.

The PM took to twitter to spread awareness about the campaign, tweeting ‘Let us #Unite2FightCorona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against COVID-19.’

India’s favourite hero on and off-screen, Varun Dhawan tweeted ‘Do gaj ki doori mask hain zaroori. #Unite2FightCorona. Don’t fight each other fight corona!’

The ideal samaritan Pulkit Samrat, tweeted in support of the Prime Minister’s campaign, ‘Do Gaj ki Doori! Mask hain Zaroori!

In this together!! #Unite2FightCorona. Stay Safe my brothers and sisters.’

Tiger Shroff shared with his Twitter followers ’Let’s #Unite2FightCorona! Together we can and we will succeed. Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing.’

Kriti Kharbanda shared ‘My 3 mantras to make India safe: Wear my mask, wash my hands, social distancing.

Let’s join PM’s Jan Andolan against COVID.’

With heroes like these guiding our nation & if we all come together to join our honourable Prime Minister’s noble cause, we will defeat this pandemic in no time!