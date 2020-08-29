Vedanta to expand Grassroots football Development program across the country, after huge success of SFA at Goa.

After the massive success of Sesa Football Academy at Goa since its inception in 1999, Vedanta aims to expand the reach of grassroots football development program to Odisha and other parts of the country. Vedanta recently launched Zinc Football Academy at Zawar, Rajasthan reaching out to aspiring footballers across the state. Mr. Annanya Agarwal, President, Vedanta Sports announced the Group’s vision of positive transformation in sports through quality grassroots training programs across the country, at FICCI FRAMES-LEAP 2020.

Addressing the forum at FICCI’s virtual event on ‘Transformation through Sports Education’, Mr Annanya Agarwal said, “We are extremely happy with the huge success of our grassroots football development models at Goa and Rajasthan. We aim to continue this journey towards the development of sports and contribute towards the larger goal of transforming sports in the country. Our robust community engagement plan through sports initiatives reaches out to all sections of society. Vedanta Women’s League is one of its kind platform launched at Goa, and we also have plans to expand it further at a national level.” He also added “I am very happy to see the growing importance of sports in the Indian education system. Sports can indeed be transformative – the values that it helps inculcate and the teachings it can imbibe are unparalleled and is extremely beneficial for the holistic development of an individual.”

Vedanta has made considerable investments focusing firmly on the development of grassroots football through the state-of-art academies in Goa and Rajasthan in line with Vedanta’s commitment to the cause of contributing towards taking Indian football to next level. Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore’s Sesa Football Academy in Goa and Hindustan Zinc-run Zinc Football in Udaipur are operating successfully and churning out quality footballers.

FICCI FRAMES-LEAP (Learn, Educate, Apply, Progress) is the world’s first & largest online conference on Education and Skilling in Media & Entertainment sector, with a view to anchor discussions around formalising the Media and Entertainment curriculum in the education system & making future-ready Media & Entertainment professionals.