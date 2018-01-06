Vice President inaugurates NCC Republic Day Camp

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the NCC Republic Day Camp 2018 here today. On the occasion, he was presented a Guard of Honour and the Vice President inspected the Parade. Addressing the Cadets, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu lauded the role of NCC cadets in social awareness campaigns especially the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

Following is the text of the Vice President’s address :

“It is my pleasure to be here at the Republic Day Camp of the National Cadet Corps.

At the outset, I extend my best wishes for a prosperous and bright New Year to all of you. I am happy to see the bright and young faces of our youth, smartly turned out and beaming with confidence.

The National Cadet Corps is the largest uniformed youth organisation in the world, bringing together youth hailing from different parts of our country; including the remote and tribal areas, and moulding them into responsible, disciplined and united citizens of our great nation.

This organization fosters the spirit of brotherhood, builds character, inculcates the values of selfless service, concern for fellow citizens, community service and the spirit of adventure. The very ambience of this camp fosters the feeling of camaraderie and patriotism. This Camp will be a memorable motivating and learning experience for each one of you. It will give you an opportunity to interact with cadets not only from other parts of the country, but also from friendly foreign countries who will be arriving during the course of this camp. This will be a unique opportunity not only to understand your country better, but also to widen your horizon and foster lasting friendship with fellow cadets from other nations. This camp will highlight the essence of universal brotherhood transcending through national and international boundaries.

New challenges crop up every day, which we have to tackle as a mature democracy of the world. Your contribution in times of crisis and natural disasters like earthquakes, cyclones and floods has been commendable.

Your efforts in contributing to the society in educating and creating awareness among the masses about the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, AIDS, adult education, dowry and corruption have been appreciated by one and all. Your efforts will positively improve the social fabric. I have full faith that your efforts will bear fruits in the near future.

The National Cadet Corps is a shining example of National Integration and you are the pillars of our Nation. It was heartening to learn that the NCC cadets have been participating in large numbers on all important occasions. I am told that almost a Lakh cadets across the country participated in the International Day of Yoga this year. I am glad to know that NCC Girl Cadets have scaled Mt Ladakhi in July 2017 and Boys have scaled Mt Jogin in September 2017. NCC has been contributing immensely towards Swachhta Abhiyan with almost 10 Lakh cadets participating in various related events.

It is a matter of deep satisfaction that you have excelled in all walks of life. Under-17 Girls football team of NCC has won the Runners Up trophy in Subroto Cup held at Delhi in September 2017. The encouraging performance of NCC cadets in the field of sports, especially Shooting, is a sure sign of the bright future of our sports in the years ahead. I am sure NCC will continue to groom sports persons who will do our country proud.

Today, I urge you all to continue with this hard work and discharge your duties with dedication and distinction in the times to come.

I am deeply impressed by your turnout and smart drill and I congratulate you all for the same.

I have great pleasure in inaugurating the Annual National Cadet Corps Republic Day Camp 2018.”