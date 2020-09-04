Virtual National Felicitation held SIP Academy felicitates Bhanu Prakash, the World’s Fastest Human Calculator

Hyderabad, September 04, 2020…..SIP Academy, the institution which nurtured Bhanu Prakash’s talent from his early childhood announced that they want to support him in his journey of eradicating maths phobia and his vision in promoting Maths as Mind Sport in India

Speaking at the National Felicitation program held Friday afternoon in a city hotel at Hyderabad which was witnessed by over one seventy thousand children from all over India, Dinesh Victor, MD of SIP Academy also announced that they would bring out a book titled “A boy who became a Calculator”, will profile his journey, struggle, preparations, his future and vision. Aimed at young students, in an easy to read friendly format the book will be out in the next two months.

Speaking further Dinesh Victor an IIT and IIM alumni, CEO of SIP Academy who has been a champion of skill development movement in Children in India informed that his organisation would present representation to Union HRD Ministry to declare August 15, the day Bhanu Prakash won the first-ever gold for India in the Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad in London last month, as Mind Sports Day, to promote Mind Sports in a large way in the country.

Dinesh Victor is one of the names to reckon in India on the subject of Skills Development in children.

Dinesh later felicitated Bhanu Prakash on his achievement. His teacher, a SIP faculty who taught him Maths from the age of 9 years, Mrs. Rajeshwari also felicitated.

Later Bhanu Prakash had a tete-a- tete(interaction) with thousands of kids over Zoom, YouTube, Facebook and other Social Media platforms. Addressing them, answering their questions Bhanu inspired many.

Answering two students Aryan and Sripad from West Bengal, how one can become the fastest human calculator in the world like him, Bhanu said it is all there inside you, how do you practice and reach any level depends on your zeal, enthusiasm and determination.

Right now I am mentoring a student from UAE, to help him emerge a champion like me and win gold in coming years, he revealed.

Replying to another question on how much one has to practice daily to become a winner like him, Bhanu said it is about intelligent practice than the effort of a few hours.

When asked to list out people and institutions who were his inspiration, he listed out SIP Academy, Late Prof Raja Reddy for Vedic Maths, Mathematicians Srinivasan Ramanujan and Shakuntala Devi.

I am passionate about travel. Travel was the big motivating factor for me to chose international competitions Bhanu said.