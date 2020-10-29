World Peace and Harmony Concert on Friday 30th October, 2020 from 7.30 pm

The Nehru Centre The High Commission of India, London presents an evening of Classical Instrumental Music “For World Peace and Harmony Concert by Shri Subrata De on Sitar and Shri Durjay Bhaumik on Tabla on Friday 30th October 2020 from 7.30 pm in the official page of The Nehru Centre.

Catch the live program in Nehru Centre Official page in Facebook and Twitter

About Pt Subrata De Sitarist and Founder of Swaranjali

Subrata De is the most promising name in Sitar today. A sitarist from Bishnupur Gharana, Mr. De has not only earned his reputation as a performer but as a cultural ambassador of India, propagating Indian culture in its purest form all over the world. He also works for cultural exchanges between India and foreign countries through concerts, lecture demonstrations and facilitating exchange programmes. He is also looked up to by young artists for getting suitable opportunities and mentoring to showcase their talents at appropriate stages.

Swaranjali was founded by Subrata De in India to promote not only Sitar but all the genres of Hindustani Classical music in India and abroad. Registered under the Society Act, 1861 in December 2003, the organization is a platform for students and enthusiasts of Indian classical music aimed at providing them a platform to exchange knowledge about the various disciplines and styles and encourage collaborations. Swaranjali organizes concerts for students and budding artists several times a year to nurture talent by creating a performance space.