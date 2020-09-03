Xtraliving in association with the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services of Maharashtra and Sports Authority of India to host -eNERGIZE-The National Level Online Athletic Fitness Championship

India, 3rd September 2020: India’s leading fitness platform Xtraliving in association with The Directorate of Sports and Youth Services of Maharashtra to host ‘eNERGIZE -National Level Online Athletic Fitness Championship’to continue uplifting the aspiring athletes.

The online event platform has been created to encourage all athletes and aspiring athletes nationally and to keep them going amidst of pandemic. After the grand success of the earlier initiative ‘Go Girl Go’ Campaign which had 12 million girls’ participants from Maharashtra, the eNERGIZE is expected to witness more than 1,00,000 participants and athletes from across Khelo Game Athletes, National Game Athletes, and other students. The Olympic athletes are supporting this event.

Competitors will be shown a workout video by the team of professionals and then, they will have to submit a video performing the same workout before the given deadline whilst adhering to the rules and regulations of the competition and by registering on Xtraliving’s official website. Also, the winners of this competition will be decided by highly trained judges. The aim is to create awareness levels around the health and fitness of students and athletes.

The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions will be awarded prize money of INR 75,000, INR 50,000, and INR 25,000 respectively. Winners will also be given trophy and certificate and all participants will receive a digital certificate of participation.

Mr. Rishikesh Kumar, Founder & CEO of Xtraliving Pvt Ltd said “As the country was under lockdown for months, most of the sporting events have been canceled, but it is important to revitalize sports at any cost. We are creating this platform to encourage all athletes and aspiring athletes nationally keeping their safety & health in mind. We are expecting this event to be a grand success.”

Stages:

· 1st Sept,2020 – Registration for the event

· 10th September 2020 – Announcement of the workout

· 20th September 2020- Submission of the workout

· 2nd Oct 2020 -Announcement of the result

Details & Registration is available www.itsxtralliving.com

As a next step after the competition of the campaign, Xtraliving’s focus will be to improve the health and fitness of kids through XtraFit Kids Program a 360-degree fitness program for kids. The program follows a holistic approach including the 3 key pillars – Movement, Nutrition, and Recovery. It includes personalized assessment, trackers, scheduling, monitoring, and coaching that help build the right habits in your child for a lifetime vitality.