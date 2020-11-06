Yogi Government To Take Tharu Culture Across The Globe

The Uttar Pradesh government led by chief minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji is working proactively to take the rare and special culture and traditions of the Tharu tribes to the people across the globe. The Tharu villages, nestled in the thickets would now be part of the mainstream development and will be part of the economic development, sweeping the state.

The state government is working on a new and special scheme for the Thaur villages in Balrampur, Bahraich, Lakhimpur and Pilibhit wherein they will be connected to the Home Stay scheme of the Forest department. Once they are part of this scheme, the Tharu villages will not only be economically independent but would also create jobs for the people there. These villages will be connected to the Home Stay of the UP-Forest Corporation, without disrupting their existing environment and tourists will be able to live in these natural habitats in these huts.

The forest corporation would also train the Tharu people to communicate in a better way to the tourist and to behave in a proper way with the visitors. The villagers would also be tasked to tell the visitors of the security, safety, cleanliness and the rules and laws of the jungles to them. By allowing them to avail accommodation facilities in their huts and eat home-cooked food by them, the Tharu people will also be able to charge them good amounts.

Every year hundreds of domestic and international tourists will be able to have a peek into the special culture of the Tharu tribes, stay with them, study and observe their lifestyle, food habits, culture and their attires.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Eva Sharma informed that the Forest Corporation was expanding the Home Stay scheme and that based on state government’s impetus on linking the Tharu’s to this scheme, work was underway to link the Home Stay facility to them so that the development of the Tharu tribe takes place and jobs are created.

This campaign of the forest department is considered to be the result of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s constant campaign to connect Tharu Samaj with the mainstream of development. CM Yogi has been making continuous efforts for the economic and social development of the forested forest and Tharu community.

Yogi ji, in the past, has been a strong proponent of connecting the tribes with other sections of the society as well as running schemes for their economic development. For the first time any government is going to connect the Tharu community, so far sadly neglected by previous governments. This decision of the state government led by Yogi ji is set to go a long way in the development and empowerment of these tribes and towards making a development road map for these tribes.

According to the 2011 census the number of scheduled castes in Uttar Pradesh is 11,34273. According to an estimate, their number has crossed the figure of 20 lakhs in the last 9 years and the largest number of them belong to the Tharu community.