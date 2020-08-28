Zerospam enters the Indian Market with BD Soft as a National Distributor

In the fast-growing security market, Zero spam, a leader in the email security sector, announces its foray into the Indian Market. The brand announces a cloud partnership with BD Soft, one of the largest Omnichannel retail and IT security distributor offering industry-leading consumer, SMB and enterprise-level solutions.

BD Soft Distribution boasts a strong portfolio of Security brands in India which includes –Bitdefender, MailVault, Endpoint Protector, Zecurion, PDF Autosigner, Proget, Abbyy, and Digitware Back up. With BD Soft as a National Distributor, Zero spam aims to capture significant market share in the SMB & Enterprise space leveraging BDSoft’s channel expertise.

Mr. Zakir Hussain, Director, BD Soft India says, “BD Soft is committed to bringing the best Cybersecurity solutions to our markets and to make them easily and readily available. Zerospam, offers state-of-the-art email security at a very affordable price. We are delighted to join hands with Zerospam and are confident that Zerospam will have great success in the Indian marketplace.”

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Louis Dore, Director Sales and Marketing, Zerospam said, “With the new normal, we are witnessing rapid growth in the adoption of Email security solutions Worldwide. India is a new market for us and the intent of our association with BD Soft is to increase our velocity and volume of business in India. I am confident that this relationship will strengthen our presence countrywide and help us reach customers that are concerned about this new normal.