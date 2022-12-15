₹6000 Crore Per Annum Worth Income Will Be Generated by Drone Pilots in the Near Future

15 December 2022; National:

Garuda Aerospace, one of India’s fastest-growing drone start-ups, has gained immense recognition for introducing technology in agriculture while training and educating drones pilots for future of drones. Further cementing its leadership, Garuda Aerospace now announces India’s first Drone Skilling and Training Virtual E-Learning Platform at its Chennai manufacturing facility, inaugurated by Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, and Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur.

The Virtual E-Learning platform will give students an opportunity to learn about 50 different types of services Garuda drones offers. Garuda Aerospace instructors will break down all the aspects of drone technology with theory classes, online modules, flight simulation, and practical on-ground flying classes. Key topics such as the history of drones, use of drones in various sectors, data processing, AI, and ML will also be taught to students. Garuda Aerospace will provide skilling and training to one lakh youth over the next two years and aims to provide 1 lakh drone pilots.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, said, “It was a privilege to have our Hon’ble Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Information & Broadcasting Shri Anurag Singh Thakur to launch India’s first Drone Skilling and Training Virtual E-Learning Platform. This platform will help youths to empower and bring a change in society. The students attending classes will learn about the various aspects and uses of drones. We aim to educate 1 lakh drone pilots in the coming year. The vision of the company to help farmers in agriculture with the use of drones will also be taught to them. We believe drones are truly revolutionary for our agriculture ecosystem and Garuda Aerospace is continuously pushing the bar to help our farmers with effective farming techniques with the help of drones. Our attempt to fulfil our Hon’ble PM Modiji’s Vision of making India a Global Drone Hub by 2030 and we continue to stay focussed on manufacturing and training.”

Speaking on the launch, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, and Information & Broadcasting, Government of India said, “I am extremely delighted to inaugurate the first Virtual E-Learning platform at Agni College of Technology, Chennai. I am also thrilled to walk through the most advanced and well-equipped manufacturing facility. India will require at least 1 lakh drone pilots in 2023. The drone pilots will be able to earn at least ₹80,000 to ₹1,00,000 a month and with this ₹6000 crore per annum worth income will be generated by drone pilots in the near future. This is just a beginning of the new age developments in the drone space, as it will not only have an impact on farmers but also create massive employment.”

Garuda Aerospace recently commenced its $30 million Series A round at a $250 million valuation. Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invested and is also the company’s Shareholder and Brand Ambassador. Garuda Aerospace boasts a fleet of 400 drones and a well-trained team of over 500 pilots across 26 different cities. Garuda Aerospace has been termed India’s most valuable start-up and expects to be India’s first drone Unicorn start-up in the near future.