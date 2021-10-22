100 crores vaccinations, a landmark step for Indian tourism revival, says FAITH Associations

New Delhi: FAITH the policy federation of all the national associations representing the complete tourism, travel and hospitality industry of India (ADTOI, ATOAI, FHRAI, HAI, IATO, ICPB, IHHA, ITTA, TAAI, TAFI) jointly express their deep gratitude to the PM for leading a national effort of all Central & State Government, Members of Parliaments & State Legislatures and most critically all vaccine warriors to achieve a landmark 100 crores vaccination landmark.

This FAITH says, will be the most critical step for beginning the revival of the Indian Tourism, Travel & Hospitality by restoring confidence both in travellers and tourism service providers.

All FAITH Associations constantly in one voice have been engaging with all stakeholders of the national & state governments, parliamentarians & institutions such as Parliamentary Committee, RBI, Niti Aayog and others over the past 18 months on extending support for survival and revival of the Indian Tourism, Travel & Hospitality Industry.

Indian Tourism pre- pandemic had handled the business of almost 11 mn international inbound tourists, almost 17 mn + international visitors arrivals, almost 30 bn $ in forex , 2.3 bn + domestic tourism visits & almost 27 mn outbound travellers. All of this business was shut down since Feb end / March 2020 creating severe financial distress over the past 18 months for the complete Indian Tourism Value Chain of travel agents, hotels, tour operators, tourist transporters, restaurants, and other tourism service providers. FAITH Associations in March 2020 had estimated that this pandemic would have put at risk an estimated 5 crore jobs and almost ₹15 lakh crores of economic impact both from a direct and indirect impact.

“Presidents and ECs of all FAITH member associations have been relentlessly jointly along with Min. of Tourism in one voice, engaging with national & state Governments on support to tourism, travel & hospitality industry of India. We are thankful to the PM for leading an unprecedented joint national team effort in such trying times to reach the 100 crores vaccination which will be the inflection point for restart to healthy Indian tourism, travel & hospitality industry and will provide it with its rightful socio-economic contribution in the Indian economy and on the world stage”, said Nakul Anand, Chairman, FAITH on behalf of all board of directors of FAITH.

The issues which have been constantly highlighted together by all the FAITH Associations have covered fiscal & taxation support from the Central Government, monetary support from the RBI, regulatory support from the State Government & policy support from the Ministry of Tourism. These have covered requests such as GST tax holiday, interest free/low interest loans with multi year moratorium for principal & interest, e-visa fee waiver, waiver of statutory liabilities such as provident fund, ESI and license fee, power & utility tariff, interstate tourist transportation taxes, underwriting of travel agent losses, abolition of TCS among other things.