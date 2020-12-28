11 differently abled and underprivileged couples tie knots, vowing to wear masks at the 35th mass wedding ceremony

Udaipur, 27th December 2020: Narayan SevaSansthan (NSS) as an organization has always contributed towards community upliftment for the overall wellbeing of differently-abled individuals and the underprivileged. NSS in particular has worked towards the upliftment of individuals suffering from polio and disabilities by-birth. The organisation in an attempt to help these individuals – organised 35th Mass wedding ceremony in Udaipur, where 11 differently-abled couples tied the knot and pledged by the ‘Say No To Dowry’ Campaign promoted by NSS abiding by the norms of social distancing during their mass wedding ceremony.

In a unique initiative by all 11 young couples, where they take an oath to wear masks until they are vaccinated and ask people to wear masks for family protection.

Due to COVID-19, the mass wedding ceremony was a personal affair with only the relatives of the couples attending the ceremony. NSS’s donors came forward by gifting home appliances and gifts as a KanyaDaan to all married couples.

A case of Pooja and Kamlesh who tied the knot at the recent 35th mass wedding ceremony shared their experiences with NSS. Pooja who is the youngest daughter in her family said, “I lost my leg in an accident. I was treated free of cost at the Narayan SevaSansthan through a surgery that would have cost me and my family a lot. I am happy that I can now lead a good life because of this surgery. I am very happy to meet my life partner Kamleshji.”

Kamlesh on the other hand has led a life full of challenges where he was affected with Polio at the age of 3 years. He was operated and can walk with the help of crutches today. After many hurdles, Kamlesh continued his studies with excellent results in 2017. He secured a job as a Panchayat Assistant.

Kamlesh says, “The disability is just a physical disorder, it’s not an illness. I have always been emotionally very strong and have strived with challenges which have made me stronger. I began my own business with a grocery store and later on secured a job as a Panchayat Assistant. I am very happy that organisations like NSS exist that help people who are underprivileged and show them a way of life. I am glad I have met a life partner who is so supportive.”

Mr. Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan SevaSansthan said, “The mass wedding ceremony is closer to our hearts. Our ‘No Dowry Campaign’ is a flagship campaign which has been organised for 18 years. We are very happy to have 2098 couples settled in their lives to date. To offer a sustainable livelihood to all we offer services right from free corrective surgeries, skills development classes, talent nurturing activities along with mass wedding ceremonies. We at Narayan SevaSansthan have served the differently-abled and the underprivileged people by empowering them and offering them a sustainable livelihood.”

Couples from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat and several other states approached NSS for assisting them to support their weddings.