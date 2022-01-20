13th Edition of Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival 2022 to host eminent personalities in various sessions spread over 3 days

Kolkata, 20 January 2022: The much-awaited 13th Edition of the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival commences tomorrow on 21st January and is to go on till 23rd January. AKLF2022 will also mark the beginning of the Centenary year celebrations for the iconic Oxford Bookstores. The three-day literary extravaganza presents a speaker and a guest lineup of more than 50 authors, journalists, influencers, thinkers, poets, international best-selling writers, and Bollywood actors. AKLF2022 will focus on fiction, non-fiction, gastronomy, mental and physical health, poetry, politics, current affairs, parenthood, translations, history, children’s and adult literature among other themes, through a total of 24 interactive sessions and as a special tribute to late Pandit Birju Maharaj Ji the festival has organised a performance *Shraddhanjali* by renowned dancer, Sohini Roy Chowdhury on the very first day of the festival from 7.30 pm.

AKLF2022 will be live-streamed on the official Facebook and YouTube handles of the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival as well as across Oxford Bookstores.

Schedule of AKLF 2022: 21st January (Friday)

Inauguration

Key Note Address by Maina Bhagat, Director, Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival

(2.45pm – 2.55pm)

Minding the Mind

Vandana Kohli and Terri Cole in conversation with Sunit Tandon

(3.00pm – 3.40 pm)

Aro Food Kahini – Kolkata’s Confluence of Cultural Capital

Indrajit Lahiri and Mir Afsar Ali in conversation with Roy (4.00pm – 4.00pm)

The Myth in Mythology

A talk by Devdutt Pattanaik (5.00pm – 5.40pm)

Who was the Real Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Sagarika Ghose in conversation with Shantanu Guha Ray (6.00pm – 6.40pm)

Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize Shortlist Announcement

With Ms. Priti Paul, Author, and Columnist Shobhaa De, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Dr. Alka Pande & Kunal Basu and Guest Jury Mr. Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens

(7.00pm – 7.30pm)

Pandit Birju Maharaj (4 February 1937 – 17 January 2022)

*Shraddhanjali* by Sohini Roy Chowdhury

(7:30pm -7:45pm)

“A Life in Abundance for All”

A FEED India Initiative by Vikas Khanna in conversation with Ruchira Gupta on

(8.00pm – 8.40 pm)

“A God at the Door”

A Beam of Hope and Resilience – Tishani Joshi in conversation with Jhilam Chattaraj (9.00pm – 9.40pm)