13th Edition of Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival 2022 to host speakers from different genres on the second day

Kolkata, 21 January 2022: The much-awaited 13th Edition of the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival has started off on 21st January and is to go on till 23rd January. AKLF2022 will also mark the beginning of the Centenary year celebrations for the iconic Oxford Bookstores. The three-day literary extravaganza presents a speaker and a guest line-up of more than 50 authors, journalists, influencers, thinkers, poets, international best-selling writers, and Bollywood actors. AKLF2022 will focus on fiction, non-fiction, gastronomy, mental and physical health, poetry, politics, current affairs, parenthood, translations, history, children’s and adult literature among other themes, through a total of 24 interactive sessions. The second day likewise is all set to host speakers ranging from eminent national T.V journalists, Film Historians to Shobhaa De’s new book on love affairs during the lockdown and the last session of the day on the master of his work, Raj Kapoor.

AKLF2022 will be live-streamed on the official Facebook and YouTube handles of the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival as well as across Oxford Bookstores.

Schedule of AKLF 2022: 22nd January (Saturday)

Unfiltered: Vir Sanghvi and Seema Goswami

Vir Sanghvi and Seema Goswami in conversation with Shreya Punj

(2.00pm – 2.40pm)

The Tale of Two (and more) Cities

Deepanjana Pal, Indranee Ghosh and Sandip Roy in conversation with Nilanjana S. Roy

(3.00pm – 3.40 pm)

Living it Colourful with Andy Griffiths

Session Partner: Apeejay School

(4.00pm – 4.40pm)

A Smorgasboard of Cinematic Delights

Anupama Chopra in conversation with Aseem Chhabra

(5.00pm – 5.40pm)

Celebrating Disguished Film Historian Chidananda Dasgupta

Aparna Sen, Goutam Ghose and Kalyan Ray in conversation with Aseem Chabra

(6.00pm – 6.40pm)

“Lockdown Liasons” – Love in the Time of Covid

Shobhaa De in conversation with Oindrilla Dutt

(7.00pm – 7.40pm)

Immunity: Our Survival Kit

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Dr. Mickey Mehta in conversation with Sourish Bhattacharyya

(8.00pm – 8.40pm)

Raj Kapoor – The Master at Work

Rahul Rawail in conversation with Vani Tripathi Tikoo

(9.00pm – 9.40 pm)