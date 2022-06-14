14 Cabinet Ministers and three Chief Ministers to join deliberations with the top leaders from Corporate, Media, Entertainment and Sports, at India’s most awaited Summit hosted by TV9 Network

June 14, 2022, New Delhi: As many as 14 Cabinet Ministers will deliberate on “What India Thinks Today Global Summit, the two-day Mega Thought Fest, hosted by TV9 Network, the No. 1 news network in India, will be held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi on June 17-18, 2022.

While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will speak on ‘Securing India: Today and Tomorrow’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will deliver the keynote address ‘On The Making of New India’.

Other top Union ministers who would deliberate in the event are Nitin Gadkari (Minister of Road Transport and Highways to speak On The Global Highway), Smriti Irani (Minister of Women and Child Development to speak on Yes, We Can), Hardeep Puri (Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing Affairs and Urban Affairs to speak on Inclusive India), G Kishan Reddy (Minister of Tourism, Culture and DoNER to speak on Potent Mix of Old and New), Ashwini Vaishnaw (Minister of Railways, Communication & Electronics and Information Technology to speak on The Digi-global Nation) and Piyush Goyal (Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles to speak on Make in India for the World).

Cabinet Ministers who would also speak on the occasion include Dharmendra Pradhan (Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Jal Shakti), Pralhad Joshi (Coal and Parliamentary Affairs), Bhupender Yadav – Labour and Employment, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Mahendra Pandey (Heavy Industries), Anurag Thakur (I&B, Youth Affairs and Sports).

Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Conrad K Sangma (Meghalaya) and Basavaraj Bommai (Karnataka) will join the Cabinet Ministers, frontrunners from the corporate world and newsmakers to deliberate on the thought fest.

The summit, with the theme ‘Vishwa Guru – How Near, How Far?’ will be focusing on subjects important for the future of India which is contemplating the path ahead in the changing global order. Indian and international gurus across domains will congregate and chart out the way forward by sharing their vast and unmatchable experience on topics ranging from Politics & Governance, Business & Economy, Socio-Culture & Healthcare, and Sports & Entertainment.