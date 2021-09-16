17-year old Sanjana Runwal felicitated by Honourable Governor, Maharashtra for her exemplary social work

Mumbai: Ms. Sanjana Runwal, a 17-year-old student from Mumbai was felicitated with a Certificate of Appreciation by Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Honourable Governor of Maharashtra, for excellent work done by her towards improving the living conditions of garbage workers in Mumbai. He also praised her for completing a research paper on Affordable Housing Solutions for Garbage Workers of the city. Her research paper is already submitted to the Govt. of Maharashtra, and the recommendations will be considered by the state while framing housing policies for the said segment of the society.

Sanjana, the founder of Clean Up Foundation, took a lot of effort to address such serious concerns during her research and successfully completed the same, with practical and creative recommendations on providing affordable housing solutions for the garbage workers of the city. At a very early age, she has created a significant impact through her social welfare work. The recommendations suggested by her will surely go a long way in bringing about positive change in the lives of garbage workers in the city.

Ms. Sanjana Runwal commenting on the prestigious moment said, ‘’It is an honour to have received the Certificate of Appreciation and recognition for the research work from the Honourable Governor. Our aim is to improve the living conditions of the garbage cleaners and rag pickers who are less privileged, usually go unnoticed. The objective behind the research is to take steps towards providing affordable housing solutions for this segment. With the support from the Government, I am sure that we shall be able to make a positive difference.’’

Sanjana spearheads activities of Clean Up Foundation, an NGO that drives initiatives directed at improving the lives of garbage workers of the city. Clean Up Foundation’s initiatives include providing clean drinking water facilities, safety gear, healthy meals, education finance for children of garbage workers, free Covid vaccination for rag pickers other similar activities. The affordable housing for solid waste workers will contribute to the welfare of society by uplifting this underprivileged section, as well as add to the city’s long-term development by improving the efficiency of these workers in keeping our city clean.