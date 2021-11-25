2022 International Woolmark Prize theme ‘Play’ invites finalists to celebrate design and innovation

Seven of the world’s most promising emerging design talents have been selected for the 2022 International Woolmark Prize – the world’s original and most prestigious fashion awards and talent development program.

The 2022 International Woolmark Prize finalists are:

Ahluwalia, United Kingdom

EGONLAB, France

Jordan Dalah, Australia

MMUSOMAXWELL, South Africa

Peter Do, USA

Rui, China

Saul Nash, United Kingdom

In July 2021, hundreds of applications were reviewed by an esteemed panel of industry members and The Woolmark Company to select the seven finalists.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the next generation of creative game-changers to take part in the 2022 International Woolmark Prize,” said Australian Wool Innovation (parent company of The Woolmark Company) CEO, John Roberts. “As the award continues to evolve, our aim is to support designers to think beyond today, highlighting the innovation, versatility, and sustainability of Merino wool and showcase its basis for new technologies to meet the discerning needs of tomorrow’s customer.”

This year’s program theme, Play, will be a true celebration of forward-thinking design and innovation. Finalists are invited to experiment with textiles, design, and business practices to drive change and innovation for a brighter future.

Each finalist will receive an AU$60,000 grant for the development of a Merino collection and will be supported by the program’s education and mentoring initiative, the Innovation Academy, which includes mentoring from industry leaders, such as Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Stylist & Editor, Holli Rogers, Chief Brand Officer, Farfetch, Sinéad Burke, Educator and Advocate, Sara Sozzani Maino, Head of Vogue Talents, Deputy Director Vogue Italia & Int Brand, Shaway Yeh, Founder YehYehYeh and Group Style Editorial Director Modern Media Group and Tim Blanks, Editor-at-Large, Business of Fashion.

The Awards

The seven finalists will present a Merino wool collection for Autumn/Winter 2022 highlighting transparency throughout their supply chain and, alongside partner Common Objective, will build a sustainability roadmap. The winners will be selected by a prestigious panel of industry experts, to be announced, in April 2022.

One finalist will be awarded the International Woolmark Prize and receive AU$200,000 to invest in the development of their business. The Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation will be awarded to another finalist, with the winner receiving AU$100,000. The Woolmark Supply Chain Award will also be presented, celebrating outstanding contributions from a trade partner driving wool supply chain innovation.

All finalists will have the opportunity to be stocked at some of the world’s leading stores, via the International Woolmark Prize Retailer Network.

This year’s International Woolmark Prize finalists join an impressive alumni network including Karl Lagerfeld, Yves Saint Laurent, Emily Bode Aujla, Richard Malone, Angel Chen, Gabriela Hearst, Rahul Mishra, and most recently, Matty Bovan.