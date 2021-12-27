22% Telugu Women Boldly Make The First Move While Choosing A Life Partner: A Telugumatrimony Research Report

27th December 2021, Hyderabad: TeluguMatrimony, the leading matchmaking service from BharatMatrimony for the Telugu community across the globe, has revealed interesting findings on how single Telugus find their life partners. This matchmaking trend is a study based on lakhs of active members.

The Telugu Matrimony research report reveals that among the several lakh brides actively looking for a life partner, 22% women are boldly making the first move expressing their interest in a man. A total of 35 million interests were expressed to prospective life partners in the last 12 months, by both men and women.

For Telugu singles, education seems to be an important criterion while choosing a bride or groom. While 33% of men are fine with a doctor life partner, 50% of women are ok with a doctor partner. About 44% of men are ok with a match who’s done Engineering, while 43% of women are fine with the same. 55% of men are ok with a partner from an Arts background, while 38% of women are fine with the same.

Out the total registrations, 67% were men and 33% women. Over 70% of the profiles are registered by individuals themselves.

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana constitute a majority of the registrations while the rest are from other southern states and NRIs overseas. Outside India, majority of brides and grooms are from US, Canada, Australia and UK. A little over 90% were Hindus while Christians constituted nearly 8%.

Revealing the progressive mindset of Telugu speaking people, the trends showed that 16.4% of women were open to marry from another caste, while 24.3% men were willing to do the same, while 10 years ago this was in single digits and has clearly shown an upward trend year on year.

Analysing the demographic patterns of the registered users and their preferences, the study showed interesting insights on how Telugus choose to get married. The findings are below:

The top five cities that witnessed maximum number of marriage registrations in AP and Telangana are Hyderabad, Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur.

81% of the registered members live in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 9% in other Indian cities outside these states and NRI registrations are about 10%.

49% are from Andhra Pradesh and 32% from Telangana

74.1% of women who are seeking a life partner are between the ages of 23 and 32, while 72.3% of men are in the age group of 23 to 32.

In tune with the mobile and internet trends, 76% profiles were registered using the TeluguMatrimony app.

The top profession listed by women who have registered on the website is “Software Professional” followed by teachers, doctors and executives.

In terms of educational qualification, 26% of women and 22% men had engineering degrees.

Arjun Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer, Matrimony.com said, “Over the past 21 years, lakhs of Telugu-speaking people got married through TeluguMatrimony. It has earned the trust of millions of Telugus worldwide to become the most trusted choice when it comes to finding a life partner. We continue to enhance our product and service in this market and look forward to helping Telugus worldwide find their right match.”

