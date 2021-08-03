23 Students of Aakash Institute in Mumbai, Score an Impressive 97% and above in CBSE Class XII Board 2021

Mumbai: As a testimony to the effectiveness of Aakash Institute’s curriculum and programmes, its 23 students from Mumbai in Maharashtra, have secured above 97% in the CBSE Class XII Board 2021. Out of the 23, 8 students scored 98% & above.

Students who scored the highest include Zinneerah Khan who scored 98.6%, Divya Gupta 98.6%, Krish Vasa and Asmi Rambhia scored 98.4% each, Deepsna Panda and Karan Kamath scored 98.2% while Tanaya Shah and Sara Shinde scored 98% each.

Aakash Institute helps students develop an in-depth understanding of all the fundamental concepts in Maths, Science and other subjects, appropriate to their grades, so that they can emerge top performers in the board exams. By ensuring that its students gain a strong grounding in the school subjects, Aakash Institute builds on customized training for the students to crack competitive entrance exams for engineering, medical, and other professional fields.

Commenting on the results, Mr Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said, “The objective of our supplementary educational programmes is to facilitate the students to comprehend each and every idea in their curriculum thoroughly, and to make their preparations for board exams a breeze. We are happy that 23 of our students from Mumbai have secured an impressive 97% and above in the CBSE Class XII. Their success gives us immense satisfaction that we are able to deliver and make the academic lives of students better. We congratulate them for their hard work, and thank their parents for the support. We wish them all the best for their future.”

The school integrated programmes of Aakash Institute help students stay the course and achieve academic success in schools and beyond. The course curriculum and content for the programmes, meticulously designed by the centralized National Academic Team (NAT), impart students with clarity. NAT also trains faculty members and monitors how they deliver the training. Over the years, students from Aakash Institute have maintained a record of success in various medical and engineering entrance exams and competitive exams such as NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads.