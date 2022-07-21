27% of total Lion members in India are women whereas countries like Turkey have 52% women: R. Sunil Kumar

Hyderabad, July 21, 2022….. Lions are devising ways to attract more professional women into Lions Clubs fold, said Mr. R. Sunil Kumar, Past International Director, Constitutional Area Leader, the Big B of Lionism in this Area.

Mr. Sunil Kumar was the chief guest at the 15th Installation of the only all women’s Lions Club, Hyderabad Petals on Wednesday evening at Hotel Taj Deccan.

The 15 years old first its kind all women’s Lions Club, Lions Club of Hyderabad Petals’ celebrated its 15 Installation & Induction. Sonali Goyal succeeded Sangeetha Verma who was the President for two terms in the years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022. Lions Club of Hyderabad Petals which falls under Lion District 320A is part of the world’s largest service organisation, the Lions Clubs International, which has presence in 210 countries and has 1.4 million members.

Team is led by Sonali Goyal as 15th President of the club. Her team for the year comprises Preeti Tainwala, Secretary and Sangeeta Pittie, Treasurer and others.

Addressing the gathering R Sunil Kumar said Lionism came to Hyderabad in the year 1956. The city has a legacy of 66 years of Lionism. Lionism is not just about service but there are many things, he explained.

Speaking further, he added that they were designing ways to encourage more professional women join in Lionism. Turkey has the highest number of women in Lionism. 52% of total members there are women. In India it is 27%.

The women were barred from the Lions Club since its formation. But, the ban ended in 1987. Since then many women have been participating in the activities of the world’s largest service organization, the International Association of Lions Clubs. Its goal seems to be making 50:50 men and women in the organization. If they can do this it will not only change the face of the organization but will also change the way its programs, service activities are conducted and the way the leadership runs it.

Lions got their first woman International President Gudrun Yngvadottir. When women become leaders, they bring with them unique ideas, skills. More and more women are getting into the fold of Lionism. Sonali Goyal, the newly installed President of Lions Club of Hyderabad Petals is one of the 60,000 Lions Clubs across the globe and 6000 across India in whose guidance the Lionism will March forward in the year 2022-2023.

Sonali Goyal, the newly installed President was welcomed ceremoniously for which she said she had tears in her eyes for the love they showered on her with the most pleasant surprise and ceremonial welcome.

Manoj Kumar Purohit, Past District Governor was the Induction Officer. Harinarayana Bhattad, D. Koteshwara Rao the first and second Vice District Governors and other lion dignitaries graced the occasion.

Giving her acceptance speech the newly installed President Sonali Goyal said it is time to give. To give something back to society. The interior designer turned bulk drug manufacturer, joining in her husband’s business, said where there is a need, there is a lion. She said she would create awareness for the need to give. She donated Rs 51,000/- to the club towards service activities.

Manoj Kumar inducted ten new members. Addressing the gathering said ‘whenever there is a calamity Lions are first to be there’.

Thirty plus members of the club, guests and others attended the installation.