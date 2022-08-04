30 Runners to Achieve New Records with Asics Metaspeed™+ Time: Trials Race

August 4, 2022

ASICS is hosting its Time: Trials race event with the newly launched Metaspeed+ series. This is taking place in key metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi & Bengaluru, 30 runners across the country will participate wearing the all-new METASPEED™ + shoes which will be officially launched by the runners during this 10K run which is a high-octane series to achieve new records.

ASICS Time Trials - Bangalore

The event is open for all runners who want to participate in an open 10k run and be a part of the momentous occasion.

Click on the below link to register:

https://www.asics.com/in/en-in/arc-Registration

Uplift the positive energy and experience the joy of running with ASICS.

Venue: Nice Road – Bangalore

Day & Date: Saturday, 6th August 2022

Time: 5:30 am

