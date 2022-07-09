36th Edition of Hyderabad Sailing Week – Day 4

Capt Manu of Army Yatching Node got 3 guns on the last day of the regatta and has stayed on the top of the fleet becoming the over all first in ILCA 6women category.

Hyderabad July 2022….The final day of the regatta saw milder but shifty winds and a light rain for all the races in both the morning and evening sessions of races.

Akshay Vincent, of Trishna Sailing Army Boys , in the ILCA 6 open category leads the fleet at the end of the regatta with a gun and second place in the last 3 races.

In the ILCA 7 open category Mohit Saini and Gitesh of Army Yachting Node are placed 1st and 2nd ,respectively, after a very closely contested regatta.

Neha Thakur of NSS Bhopal and local girl R. Ashwini of EMESA Telangana Sports are 1st and 2nd in the ILCA 4girls category. Alekhya Coondoo a student of HPS, Ramanthapur representing the Secunderabad Sailing Club sailed very well on the final day coming in at 2nd place in 2 of the 3 races.

B kiran Kumar of TSC fought hard to win the overall 1st and a close second is Adhvait Menon of INWTC, Mumbai in the ILCA 4 boys category.