3rd National Conference of BPR&D Concludes, Fosters New Vision for Police and Use of Technology

New Delhi, 25th Dec 2021 :

The 3rd National Conference concludes on Friday that was organized on 23rd and 24th December 2021 at BPR&D, Headquarters, Mahipalpur, New Delhi.

The National Police Mission Division of BPR&D has been striving towards making the police forces of the country more effective by providing them the material, intellectual and organizational resources required to maintain internal security and by harnessing the collective knowledge and intelligence of various stakeholders while fostering a “New Vision” for Police in a collaborative and inclusive manner.

The Union Home Secretary Shri Ajay Bhalla was invited for the inaugural address of the conference via virtual medium. Hon’ble Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri Nityanand Rai will attend the closing ceremony at BPR&D Headquarters, Mahipalpur.

Eminent speakers from Police/Education/Media/NGO will discuss various topics under the following thematic areas like Human Resource Development, Community Policing, Communication and Technology, Infrastructure, New Process (Process Engineering), Proactive Policing and Seeing the Challenges of the Future, Sex crimes and gender issues.

Since its inception, the NPM has empowered police forces with a new approach to tackle urban and social unrest by enhancing skills and competence at the grassroots level, fostering a culture of police excellence and accountability, meeting challenges such as heterogeneous conflict. Specializing in areas such as terrorism and extremism, focusing on strengthening metropolitan and rural policing, bringing about practical changes in policing, gender sensitization and using technology to aid policing. The Mission functioned under the aegis of the Ministry of Home Affairs till October 2008 and was later transferred to BPR&D.

To fulfill the mandate of NPM, seven Micro Missions are running under BPR&D. BPR&D organizes the National Conference of National Police Mission biennially. The first such conference was held on 23-24 May 2017 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The 2nd Conference of National Police Mission was held on 7-8 February 2019 at BPR&D Headquarters, Mahipalpur, New Delhi.