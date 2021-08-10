7th edition of PharmaLytica Expo to take place in Hyderabad on 13th August

New Delhi: Informa Markets in India, India’s leading B2B event organiser and organizer of CPhI / P-MEC India is excited to present PharmaLytica 2021 in the hybrid format. The live in- person event will be held from 13-14 August 2021, at the HITEX Exhibition centre, Hyderabad and the online event will be held from 13th -20th August 2021.

The expo will bring together world’s leading pharma companies, eminent speakers, a knowledge forum and unparalleled networking opportunities, under a hybrid ecosystem for the first time since its inception. It will be marked by leading pharma companies that cater to markets such as pharmaceutical ingredients, Pharma machinery and packaging, laboratory services and analytical services.

The PharmaLytica expo comes at a timely moment with the domain facing a transformation. Dependence on China for key APIs has been an ongoing concern for the industry, affecting crucial raw materials for manufacturing cardio-vascular, diabetes, antibiotics, anti-allergics and vitamins. The pharma industry needs to be in a state of continuous, steady improvement, to spur medical advances. And, as the life sciences industry evolves, advancements in lab equipment too will see a boost.

Speaking on the announcement of PharmaLytica 2021 in a hybrid format, Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, “With the new normal in, this year we bring to you PharmaLytica in a hybrid avatar making the most of the online as well as offline interfaces. Its 7th edition will continue the legacy of being the leading marketplace for products and services such as lab and analytical equipment to pharma packaging solutions and pharma machinery. The two-day physical expo and its virtual edition are as timely as it is relevant, especially in this ongoing pandemic. As the world raced to develop drugs and vaccines to tackle the novel coronavirus, significant investments have been made to upgrade lab infrastructure and equipment to aid and accelerate R&D efforts by private players and governments. India’s lab equipment market will also see an upsurge due to government initiatives to make India’s Pharma Inc stronger and self-sustaining, increasing funding for life sciences and development of clinical capabilities.”

Supported by Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) and Confederation Of Indian Pharmaceutical Industry (CiPi) the PharmaLytica Expo will include the following companies –Pacmac Solutions,Span Automation, Sachin Industries, Kinam Engineering, Agilent Technologies, Merck, Nichrome India and Thermo Fisher Scientific to name a few.