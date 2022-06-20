A Cyclothon for GREEN BENGALURU in Yelahanka

Bengaluru, Karnataka – 20th June 2022 – Life is calling Sports in powered by Brookfield Properties and venue partner The Galleria Mall, proudly presents an exciting cycling event, the Namma Nandi Race – Chapter 3 (third year) that happened on the 19th June 2022. Aimed at promoting Clean and Green Environment, the event gave enthusiastic cyclists and opportunity to ride through quiet North Bengaluru and to the base of Bengaluru’s famous tourist attraction, the beautiful Nandi Hills.

The event had two categories and cyclists can choose to be a part of either a 100K event with a 65K race towards Nandi Hills or a 25K ride near the The Galleria mall, Yelahanka. With the former event spanning over a period of 3-4 hours from the time of flag off, this cycling challenge was a true test of the participant’s fitness, passion and endurance.

The 100K event started at 6:30 a.m. and the 25K event will be flagged-off at 6:45 a.m. The 100K Race started from The Galleria Mall and the first 17.5 Kms and last 17.5 Kms was a neutral zone for all participants till the toll plaza near International Airport. The event was attended by pioneers in the Bangalore cycling community like Guinness record holder Bhagyashree Sawant (www.instagram.com/adventurebags) and Mt. Everest Summiteer Sunil Nataraj (www.instagram.com/sunil.mountaineer).

Known to have many health benefits, cycling as a sport has gained significant popularity during the pandemic among residents with many budding cyclists forming various cycling communities across the city. This event provided an opportunity for bikers scattered across Bengaluru to connect, meet, and compete with other participants who share the same passion. Event was organized by Life is calling Sports Management Pvt Ltd

300 cyclists participated in the Namma Nandi Race and some major names include:-

Dr. Arvind Bhateja, Neurosurgeon & ambassador for Bangalore Cycling Community

Go Green Rob, Founder of Go Green Cycling Club

Sumana Iyengar, CEO, Go Avega Software Technologies

Bikey Venky, Senior Racer & Coach, Endurance Cycling

Sridhar Venkatraman, Coach, Triathletes, Qualified & Ran at Boston Marathon at the age of 65

Pankaj Vernekar, Head of Vernakar Associates, one of the prominent architect firms of Bangalore

Here’s a list of winners who made it to the podium

Women- 100kms Category (66 kms racing)

Winner- Ms. Priya Krishnan, 2 hrs. 12 mins 46 secs (interior designer)

First Runner-up- Timtim Sharma, 2 hrs. 12 mins 47 secs (cycling coach)

Second Runner-up- Swati Gaur, 2 hrs. 12 mins 52 secs (software professional)

Men- 100kms Category (66 kms racing)

Winner- Ms. Imaat Sait, 1 hr. 35 mins 21 secs (college student)

First Runner-up- Zeeshan M, 1 hr. 39 mins 35 secs (college student)

Second Runner-up- Rudra, 1 hr. 40 mins 20 secs (college student)