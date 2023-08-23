A Sculpture For the World; Positive, Hopeful 9/11 Memorial Sculpture Installed in Texas by NY Artist Mark Weisbeck

Greenville, NY, August 23, 2023 — International award winning New York sculptor Mark Weisbeck’s sculpture, “Remembrance and Renewal” features two 15-foot-tall stainless steel towers which reference the iconic World Trade Center. It was installed on May 23, 2023 and unveiled and dedicated on the following day, May 24, 2023, in Southlake, Texas.

The unveiling took place within the beautiful Liberty Gardens in Bicentennial Park, Southlake, TX. Presided over by Mayor John Huffman, the City Council and the Southlake Arts Council. Director of the Arts Council, Tamara McMillian stated, “At the time of 9/11 and still today, this area was a HUB for American Airlines. Many pilots and airline staff lived in our neighborhoods and knew the pilots and staff that were lost. Many of them flew those same routes. This beautiful sculpture stands not only as a reminder of that horrific day but as a way of healing while paying tribute to those who lost their lives. It is a loss that is still in our hearts today; we will always remember.”

Weisbeck’s sculpture promotes contemplation and healing and inspires us to work toward harmony, goodwill, and peace around the world. Reflecting the restorative powers of nature, the lightly textured brass “leaves” highlighted in “Statue of Liberty” green patina twist gracefully toward the sky. “Remembrance and Renewal” invites the viewer to celebrate with love and honor all those lost and affected by the events of 9/11 and pay tribute to those people and loved ones in a positive, hopeful, and compassionate manner.

Diane Weisbeck recollects, “Mark spent the winter fabricating the sculpture and at the end of May we spent 5 days driving it to Texas. That was one incredible road trip! The installation was professionally done by the most dedicated, caring parks department guys that we have ever had the privilege to work with.”