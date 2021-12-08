A story of a Mumbai girl and a proud Indian Woman

By Meghana Menon, Mrs. India Pride of Nation 2021- Social Influencer

(The author in this article explained her journey and how achieved Winner Award- Social Influencer in Mrs. India Pride of Nation 2021)

As Mumbai is called the City of Dreams, so does this girl had dreams to reach the sky.

She comes from a family where her grandfather was a freedom fighter and her father a Gazetted Officer in the Indian Navy and her mother served the Indian Railways.

She was raised under strong and independent parents.

She wanted to create her own identity. And that’s where her journey began.

She perused her Masters in Business Administration specialising in Finance and simultaneously worked in renowned organisations like Wipro and J.P. Morgan Chase.

She did not stop dreaming even after she delivered a baby. Her journey continued with a lot of impossible challenges. There were lot of ups and downs but those just made her stronger.

She knew that she had to reach great heights and with that comes lot of compromises and sacrifices. She never gave up. She thrived to be the best version of herself.

She is none other than “Meghana Menon” who won the Subtitle Winner Award- Social Influencer in Mrs. India Pride of Nation 2021.

Glamour Gurgaon and with amazing guidance of Barkha Nangia and Abhishek Nangia, she opened her wings. She did not give up even after back to back downfalls. She just started flying and now she is on top of the sky.

This journey was adventurous and at the same time challenging.

She says, “ Every woman has the right to live their life and it’s always a blessing if she gets a strong support from her family and friends. I am very happy and feel proud on achieving this award. I am my daughter’s role model and a mentor to many people. I wish to help every girl and woman achieve her dreams. It’s easy to give up, but it’s not difficult to make that mark in your life. Believe in yourself and the World will believe in you. ‘

Her motivation and dedication with lot of positive thoughts help her give woman a New Outlook altogether.

She thrives for Women Empowerment as she feels Determined and Inspired Women can make the country and the World a better place to live in.

If there is any editing or finishing required kindly let me know.