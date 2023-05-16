ABBY One Show Awards 2023 announces shortlist of Creative ABBY

May 16, 2023 Rekha Nair news 0

May 16, 2023; Mumbai, India: ABBY One Show Awards 2023 attracted a total of 2282 entries this year as compared to 2007 entries last year. Out of these a total of 736 entries have made it to the Final Round of metal and merit voting. The number of entries making it to the final round is around 32 percent indicating tough One Show global norms for earning metals.

This year 181 companies entered the Creative ABBY 2023 out of which a total of 110 companies were shortlisted after the first 2 rounds.

Among the Advertising agencies whose work has been shortlisted in alphabetical order are BBH, Cheil Worldwide, Cog Culture, Crayons, Creativeland Asia, Enormous, FCB India, Grey Group, Havas Worldwide, Law and Kenneth Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Manja Brand Works, McCann Worldgroup, MullenLowe Lintas, Publicis Health, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, Sideways, TBWA, Tribes, VMLY&R Wunderman Thompson.

The full list of companies shortlisted is in the table attached.

Among the Digital companies whose work has been shortlisted in alphabetical order are Atom Network, BC Web Wise, Blink Digital, Centrick, Digitas India, Flibbr Consulting, FCB Kinnect, Gozoop, Grapes Digital, ibs Fulcro, Interactive Avenues, L S Digital, PivotRoots Digital, 22feet Tribal, Schbang, SoCheers, Sociowash Media, Social Panga, Wirality Media.

Other digital companies shortlisted can be seen in the table attached.

Media companies whose entries in Creative have been shortlisted are Havas Media, Laqshya Media, Madison World, Mindshare, White Rivers Media.

Broadcast companies whose entries in Creative Abby have been shortlisted are Culver Max, Disney Broadcasting, NGC Network, Star India, TV18 Broadcast & Pictures, Viacom18 Media, Zee Entertainment.

Publishing companies whose entries in Creative Abby have been shortlisted are ABP, Bennett Coleman & Co., Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, HT Media, Hindustan Times, Hindustan Media Venture, Jagran Prakashan, The Hindu Group, Sangbad Pratidin.

The Design companies shortlisted in alphabetical order are Alok Nanda Communications, Brandmovers, Cog Culture, The Honest illustrations, Hyphen Communications, Open Strategy and Design, Tree Design, Sharpener.

The video craft companies whose work is shortlisted are Bang Bang Films, Belief Films, Breathless Films, Chrome Pictures, Cutaway Films, Footloose Films, Future East, Good Morning Films, Hungry Films, K Silent, Kitchen Video, Little Lamb Films, Perfect Ten Films, Pick Films, Prodigious, Script Room, Superfly Films, Thinkpot.

Company
& Pictures
^atom network
22 Feet Tribal Worldwide
ABP PVT. LTD.
Adani Digital Labs
AIRADS LIMITED
Alok Nanda & co. pvt. ltd.
Anheuser-busch inbev India Pvt Ltd
BANG BANG
Bare Bones Collective
BBH COMMUNICATIONS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
BC Web Wise PVT LTD
Belief Films
Bennett Coleman & Co Ltd
Blink Digital
Brandmovers India
Breathless Films pvt. ltd.
Campen Factory
Centrick Marketing Solutions LLP
Cheil
Chrome Pictures Media LLP
COG CULTURE
Communique Marketing Solutions Pvt Ltd
CRAYONS NETWORK
Creative Land Asia
Croma – A Tata Enterprise
Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited
CUTAWAYY FILMS PVT LTD
Dainik Jagran-inext
Digitas India, TLG INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
Disney Broadcasting (India) Private Limited
DTDC EXPRESS LTD
EFGH Brand Innovations PVT LTD
Eggfirst Advertising & Design Pvt Ltd.
Enormous
FCB Group India
FCB Kinnect
FCBULKA
Fincare Small Finance Bank
Fliibbr Consulting
Footloose Films
Freelancer
Fudge Private Limited
Future East LLP
Good Morning Films
Gozoop
Grapes Digital
Grey Group
Havas Life Sorento
Havas Media
Havas Worldwide India Pvt Ltd
Hindustan Media Venture Ltd
Hindustan Times
HT Media Ltd
Hungry Films
Hyphen Communications
ibs Fulcro
Interactive Avenues – A Reprise Network Company
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
K Silent Private Limited
KITCHEN.VIDEO
Laqshya Live Experiences Private Limited
Laqshya Media Group
LAW & KENNETH SAATCHI & SAATCHI PVT LTD
Leo Burnett India
Little Lamb Films
LS Digital
Madison World
Manja Brand Works LLP
McCann Worldgroup India
Mindshare
MULLENLOWE LINTAS GROUP
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED
NGC NETWORK (INDIA) PVT. LTD
Open Strategy & Design
Paisabazaar.com
PERFECT TEN FILMS
Pick Films LLP
Pivotroots Digital
PLAINSPEAK
Prodigious
Publicis Health
Sangbad Pratidin
Scarecrow M&C Saatchi
Schbang
Setu Advertising Private Limited
SHARPENER
Sideways Consulting
SoCheers
Social Panga – Higa Digital Pvt. Ltd.
Sociowash Media Pvt. Ltd.
Star India Pvt. Ltd
Step1 Advertising Pvt. Ltd.
Superfly films Pvt. Ltd.
Tag India
Tagglabs Experiential Pvt Ltd
TBWA India Pvt Ltd
The Hindu Group
The Honest Illustrations
The Script Room
Thinkpot
Tree Design Pvt. Ltd.
Tribes Communications
TV18 Broadcast Limited
Viacom 18 Media Private Limited
VMLY&R
White Rivers Media
Wirality Media Private Limited
Wunderman Thompson India
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited