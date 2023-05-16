ABBY One Show Awards 2023 announces shortlist of Creative ABBY

May 16, 2023; Mumbai, India: ABBY One Show Awards 2023 attracted a total of 2282 entries this year as compared to 2007 entries last year. Out of these a total of 736 entries have made it to the Final Round of metal and merit voting. The number of entries making it to the final round is around 32 percent indicating tough One Show global norms for earning metals.

This year 181 companies entered the Creative ABBY 2023 out of which a total of 110 companies were shortlisted after the first 2 rounds.

Among the Advertising agencies whose work has been shortlisted in alphabetical order are BBH, Cheil Worldwide, Cog Culture, Crayons, Creativeland Asia, Enormous, FCB India, Grey Group, Havas Worldwide, Law and Kenneth Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Manja Brand Works, McCann Worldgroup, MullenLowe Lintas, Publicis Health, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, Sideways, TBWA, Tribes, VMLY&R Wunderman Thompson.

The full list of companies shortlisted is in the table attached.

Among the Digital companies whose work has been shortlisted in alphabetical order are Atom Network, BC Web Wise, Blink Digital, Centrick, Digitas India, Flibbr Consulting, FCB Kinnect, Gozoop, Grapes Digital, ibs Fulcro, Interactive Avenues, L S Digital, PivotRoots Digital, 22feet Tribal, Schbang, SoCheers, Sociowash Media, Social Panga, Wirality Media.

Other digital companies shortlisted can be seen in the table attached.

Media companies whose entries in Creative have been shortlisted are Havas Media, Laqshya Media, Madison World, Mindshare, White Rivers Media.

Broadcast companies whose entries in Creative Abby have been shortlisted are Culver Max, Disney Broadcasting, NGC Network, Star India, TV18 Broadcast & Pictures, Viacom18 Media, Zee Entertainment.

Publishing companies whose entries in Creative Abby have been shortlisted are ABP, Bennett Coleman & Co., Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, HT Media, Hindustan Times, Hindustan Media Venture, Jagran Prakashan, The Hindu Group, Sangbad Pratidin.

The Design companies shortlisted in alphabetical order are Alok Nanda Communications, Brandmovers, Cog Culture, The Honest illustrations, Hyphen Communications, Open Strategy and Design, Tree Design, Sharpener.

The video craft companies whose work is shortlisted are Bang Bang Films, Belief Films, Breathless Films, Chrome Pictures, Cutaway Films, Footloose Films, Future East, Good Morning Films, Hungry Films, K Silent, Kitchen Video, Little Lamb Films, Perfect Ten Films, Pick Films, Prodigious, Script Room, Superfly Films, Thinkpot.