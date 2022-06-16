ABP Ananda successfully concludes Shiksha Samman 2022

Show to be aired on 18th, 19th, 25th & 26th of June on ABP Ananda at 4:30 PM
Kolkata, 16th June, 2022: India’s leading Bengali News Channel, ABP Ananda, successfully concluded its first edition of the prestigious on-ground event “ABP Ananda Shiksha Samman 2022” on 10th June, 2022. “Shiksha Samman 2022” is an event to felicitate institutions that have attained exemplary achievements in the field of education. The show will be aired on ABP Ananda in an episodic manner on the 18th, 19th, 25th, and 26th of June at 4:30 PM celebrating the collective glory of various institutions.
A total of 32 ‘Sammans’ were conferred to leading institutions from various fields. Prominent personalities from these disciplines, such as education, literature, and more, graced the event. These institutions continue to act as the torchbearers for Eastern India’s spirit of eminence, working hard to pass their vision forward to establish prosperous and lasting institutions that further the growth and development of the region. They are indeed those who, by hard work and dedication, reached this very position.
The on-air show of the on-ground event will feature a pep talk by Jhelum, a YouTuber, who talks about her personal journey and how she overcame personal obstacles to become a successful digital content creator, and Dr. Anuttama Banerjee, Consulting Psychologist, speaking about the importance of mental health among young people who are growing up in this time and age.
Additionally, the show will include some interesting panel discussions hosted at the event. The first round of discussion includes an in-depth discussion about “Private investment in Higher Education in the state of West Bengal and India as the hub of education”. The panellists for this session included Pabitra Sarkar, Educationist, Suranjan Das, Vice-Chancellor, Jadavpur University, Prof. Samit Ray, Chancellor, Adamas University and Writuparna Chatterji, Principal, DPS Joka. Further, in the second sound of the discussion, another panel engaged in an interesting discussion about “Employment opportunities through vocational education”. The speakers for this session included Suman Mukhopadhyay, Economist, Prof. Saikat Maitra, Vice Chancellor, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), Sarbani Das, Chairperson, Gandhi Gurukul Group of Institution and Satyam Roychowdhury, Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University.
The event was presented by Adamas University, Delhi Public School Joka, South Kolkata, Gandhi Gurukul Group of Institutions and Sister Nivedita University. It was powered by Griffins International School, OmDayal Group of Institutions Engineering & Architecture College and StoxGurukul Elearn Pvt. Ltd.
It was also partnered by JT Aviation College, MCKV Institute of Engineering, Regent Education & Research Foundation, Kingston Educational Institute, Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management (EIILM) Kolkata, Dolphin School of Hotel Management and Brainware University.
Following is the list of winners of ABP Ananda Shiksha Samman 2022
|SN
|Category
|Institute
|1
|Excellence in Medical Education
|ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases
|2
|Excellence in Diploma Engineering Education
|Kingston Educational Institute
|3
|Excellence in Teacher Training Education
|The West Bengal University of Teachers Training, Educational Planning and Administration (WBUTTEPA)
|4
|Outstanding Academic Excellence
|Swami Vivekananda Group of Institutes
|5
|Excellence in Technical Education
|Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal
|6
|Excellence in Aviation Training
|JT Aviation College
|7
|Excellence in Placement & Infrastructure
|Brainware University
|8
|Excellence in College Education
|Lady Brabourne College, Kolkata
|9
|Excellence in School Education
|St. Augustine’s Day School Barrackpore
|10
|Excellence in International Placement
|Dolphin School of Hotel Management
|11
|Outstanding Business School – East
|Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management (EIILM) – Kolkata
|12
|Excellence in Architecture & Engineering
|OmDayal Group of Institutions , Engineering & Architecture
|13
|Outstanding Competitive Exam Training Institute 2022
|FIITJEE Ltd., Kolkata
|14
|Most Vibrant & Largest Campus in Eastern India
|Adamas University
|15
|Excellence in School Education (CBSE Board)
|South Point High School
|16
|Excellence in Financial Learning
|Stoxgurukul Elearn Private Limited
|17
|Outstanding Contribution in Specialised Education
|Dr. Yogiraj Ray, Associate Professor, Department of Infectious Disease for his contribution during the Covid Pandemic
|18
|Visionary Leader in Education
|Sardar Taranjeet Singh – JIS Group
|19
|Emerging School of the Year – 2022
|Griffins International School
|20
|Excellence in Hospital Management & Training
|Gandhi Gurukul Group of Institutions
|21
|Outstanding Contribution in Medical Science
|Bangur Institute of Neuroscience IPGMER & SSKMH Annex -1
|22
|Excellence in School Education for Girls
|The BSS School
|23
|Outstanding Contribution in the field of Women Education
|Shri Shikshayatan College
|24
|Outstanding Private University – West Bengal
|Sister Nivedita University
|25
|Outstanding Contribution in the Field of Research-led Education
|Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science
|26
|Excellence in School Education
|DPS, Joka
|27
|Excellence in Industry Oriented Learning
|MCKV Institute of Engineering
|28
|Ananda Shiksha Ratna 2022
|Rabindra Bharati University
|29
|Ananda Shiksha Ratna 2022
|St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata
|30
|Ananda Shiksha Shreshta Samman 2022
|Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, Narendrapur, Kolkata
|31
|Ananda Shiksha Shreshta Samman 2022
|Jadavpur University
|32
|Ananda Shiksha Shreshta Samman 2022
|Indian Statistical Institute