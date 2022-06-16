ABP Ananda successfully concludes Shiksha Samman 2022

Show to be aired on 18th, 19th, 25th & 26th of June on ABP Ananda at 4:30 PM

Kolkata, 16th June, 2022: India’s leading Bengali News Channel, ABP Ananda, successfully concluded its first edition of the prestigious on-ground event “ABP Ananda Shiksha Samman 2022” on 10th June, 2022. “Shiksha Samman 2022” is an event to felicitate institutions that have attained exemplary achievements in the field of education. The show will be aired on ABP Ananda in an episodic manner on the 18th, 19th, 25th, and 26th of June at 4:30 PM celebrating the collective glory of various institutions.

A total of 32 ‘Sammans’ were conferred to leading institutions from various fields. Prominent personalities from these disciplines, such as education, literature, and more, graced the event. These institutions continue to act as the torchbearers for Eastern India’s spirit of eminence, working hard to pass their vision forward to establish prosperous and lasting institutions that further the growth and development of the region. They are indeed those who, by hard work and dedication, reached this very position.

The on-air show of the on-ground event will feature a pep talk by Jhelum, a YouTuber, who talks about her personal journey and how she overcame personal obstacles to become a successful digital content creator, and Dr. Anuttama Banerjee, Consulting Psychologist, speaking about the importance of mental health among young people who are growing up in this time and age.

Additionally, the show will include some interesting panel discussions hosted at the event. The first round of discussion includes an in-depth discussion about “Private investment in Higher Education in the state of West Bengal and India as the hub of education”. The panellists for this session included Pabitra Sarkar, Educationist, Suranjan Das, Vice-Chancellor, Jadavpur University, Prof. Samit Ray, Chancellor, Adamas University and Writuparna Chatterji, Principal, DPS Joka. Further, in the second sound of the discussion, another panel engaged in an interesting discussion about “Employment opportunities through vocational education”. The speakers for this session included Suman Mukhopadhyay, Economist, Prof. Saikat Maitra, Vice Chancellor, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), Sarbani Das, Chairperson, Gandhi Gurukul Group of Institution and Satyam Roychowdhury, Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University.

The event was presented by Adamas University, Delhi Public School Joka, South Kolkata, Gandhi Gurukul Group of Institutions and Sister Nivedita University. It was powered by Griffins International School, OmDayal Group of Institutions Engineering & Architecture College and StoxGurukul Elearn Pvt. Ltd.

It was also partnered by JT Aviation College, MCKV Institute of Engineering, Regent Education & Research Foundation, Kingston Educational Institute, Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management (EIILM) Kolkata, Dolphin School of Hotel Management and Brainware University.

Following is the list of winners of ABP Ananda Shiksha Samman 2022