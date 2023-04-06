ABP Asmita successfully concludes its 5th edition of Asmita Sanman Puraskar 2023

Ahmedabad, April 6, 2023: ABP Asmita, one of the leading regional news channels in Gujarat, recently hosted the fifth edition of its prestigious Asmita Sanman Puraskar 2023 to commemorate the incredible diversity of talents in the state and celebrate the spirit of excellence and social responsibility.

The event highlighted the immense potential of Gujarat, both in terms of its people and its commitment to progress. The attendees included entrepreneurs including social entrepreneurs, business leaders, and political figures, who shared their stories of success and vision for the future.

During the event, ABP Asmita honoured the exemplary achievements of Gujaratis in various fields such as education, culture, literature, music, cinema, sports, social services, and business. The event was made even more special by the presence of esteemed dignitaries such as Shri Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Kanubhai Desai, Finance Minister, Gujarat, Balwant Singh Rajput, Cabinet Minister, Industry MSME, Civil Aviation, Labour & Employment, Gujarat, Kuber Dindor, Education Minister, Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi, Home Minister, Gujarat, and Mukesh Patel, Minister of State for Forest & Environment, Climate Change, Water Resources & Water Supply.

The Asmita Sanman Puraskar 2023 was presented to nine distinguished personalities. Parimal Dhirajlal Nathwani, an Indian politician and industrialist, was honoured with the Maha Sanman for his exceptional work towards the Gujarati community. Rajnikant Devidas Shroff, Founder and Chairman of UPL Limited, was awarded the Asmita Sanman Puraskar for Business for his contribution towards the growth of the country.

Manhar Udhas, a renowned Hindi and Gujarati singer, was honoured with the Asmita Sanman Puraskar for Music for his contribution to the Gujarati music community and for singing for over 300 films of different languages. Karsan Ghavri, a former Indian cricketer, was awarded the Asmita Sanman Puraskar for Sports for bringing glory to the Indian cricket.

Praful Dave, a prominent singer, was presented with the Asmita Sanman Puraskar for Culture for lending his voice to over 7000+ Gujarati songs. Malji Bhai Desai, a Gandhian social worker, and a politician, was honoured with the award for promoting the economic and educational development of the rural population of Gujarat.

Yazdi Naoshriwan Karanjia, a Gujarati theatre artist, received the Asmita Sanman Puraskar for Literature for his several years of service in the field of the arts.

Sunil Damor received the Asmita Sanman Puraskar for Social Service who made a rare touching gesture by deciding to donate his infant’s body for medical studies in tribal dominated Dahod district in Central Gujarat. Last but not least, Dilip Joshi, a renowned Indian actor, was honoured with the Asmita Sanman Puraskar for Cinema for his outstanding contribution to the film industry.

ABP Asmita is committed to going a long way in promoting and celebrating talents in Gujarat, and in encouraging citizens to rise above the ordinary and be responsible members of the society.

This year’s edition of the Asmita Sanman Puraskar was Co-Presented by Navratna Oil and Vikram Tea, and Co-Powered by Vasant Masala, Little Angel Diaper, Rungta Steel TMT Bar and Tirupati Cottonseed Oil. The Associate Partner was Rentio Toor Dal while the event was Supported by Sankad Aath and The School of Science. Shree Nandan Courier Ltd was the Courier Partner and ABP Live was the Digital Partner.