ABP Majha’s flagship talk show Majha Katta is celebrating 10 glorious years with a grand conclave in Mumbai

Mumbai, April 29th, 2022: ABP Majha is all set to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its flagship talk show – Majha Katta, by organizing a grand on-ground conclave ‘Majha Maha Katta’ on 30th April 2022, at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai. ABP Majha is inviting 10 leading personalities from various walks of life to the conclave.

The goal of the talk show – Majha Katta is to provide viewers an offbeat interview detailing the life & events of renowned personalities from across India’s political, social, and cultural spectrum. The show has been a resounding success and has gathered immense love and support from the viewers over the past decade. The show reached 15.6 million viewers in the financial year 2019-20. Ever since its inception, the show has telecast more than 400 episodes.

During this full-day conclave, the 10 renowned personalities will be interviewed by the host Rajiv Khandekar and the editorial team of ABP Majha in the classic Katta format. The conclave will be telecast on ABP Majha on 30th April, 2022 and throughout the day on 1st May 2022. The show has a rich history of interviewing pathbreakers and achievers from all across the country. Previously, the show has interviewed the likes of Nobel laureate Abhijeet Banerjee, renowned singer Asha Bhosle, education reformist Sonam Wangchuk, renowned lifestyle coach Gaur Gopal Das and the acclaimed actor and director Aamir Khan.

Following is the list of the guests who will be present at the occasion:

1 Aaditya Thackeray Minister of Tourism, Govt of Maharashtra 2 Devendra Fadnavis & Amruta Fadnavis Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra with Spouse 3 Sushilkumar Shinde & Ujwala Shinde Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra with Spouse 4 Raj Thackeray & Sharmila Thackeray MNS Chief with Spouse 5 Shreyas Talpade Actor 6 Chetan Sashital Indian Actor, Voice Actor and Singer 7 Sarang Sathaye & Paula McGlynn Founders of Bharatiya Digital Party 8 Dilip Vengsarkar Former Indian Cricketer 9 Chhagan Bhujbal & Meena Bhujbal Cabinet Minister of Food and Civil Supply, Consumer Affairs, Govt of Maharashtra with spouse 10 Aamir Khan & Satyajit Bhatkal Actor with CEO of Paani Foundation

Speaking on the 10th anniversary of the show, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, said, “Majha Katta is an extremely unique offering where the viewers get to experience an in-depth look into the personality, ideas and daily life of the eminent persons being interviewed. This platform has enjoyed unprecedented popularity amongst the audiences in the last 10 years. It is a more direct and insightful format that makes the audience connect at a deeper level with the guests. This year’s grand event is a celebration of the 10 glorious years of this programme and will bring together an exciting mix of personalities from the political, social, and entertainment sectors of Maharashtra. We are looking forward to hosting this event and carrying forward the legacy of Majha Katta into its second decade.”

Commenting on the immense popularity of the show, Rajiv Khandekar, Senior Vice President – News & Programming, ABP Majha, said “Our endeavour is to inform, educate, and entertain our viewers through our weekly flagship show ‘Majha Katta’ on ABP Majha. This unique show offers its viewers an insight into the life of an eminent personality who is in the news. Majha Katta has amassed a phenomenal level of popularity since its inception in the last ten years due to its unique format of putting forth straight and hard-hitting questions to the guests. The nature of this show is like being acquainted with just about anyone. Majha Katta is loved by its viewers because it brings them lots of happiness and positivity.”

About ABP Network

An innovative media and content creation company, ABP Network is a credible voice in the broadcast & digital sphere, with a multi-language portfolio of news channels reaching 535 million individuals in India. ABP Studios, which comes under the purview of ABP Creations – the content innovation arm of the network – creates, produces, and licenses original, path-breaking content outside of news. ABP Network is a group entity of ABP, which was incorporated almost 100 years ago and continues to reign as a leading media company.