ABP Network breaks the internet, zooms past 100 million subscribers on YouTube

New Delhi, August 12, 2023: ABP Network, a trailblazing presence in the realm of news broadcasting, has achieved a significant accomplishment by surpassing the impressive milestone of 100 million subscribers on YouTube. This remarkable achievement stands as a testament to the Network’s exceptional digital capabilities and emphasizes its resolute dedication to providing trustworthy news and captivating content to diverse language audiences.

The collective subscriber count encompasses a wide spectrum of YouTube channels under the ABP Network umbrella, including those associated with ABP News, ABP Ananda, ABP Majha, and ABP Asmita, as well as digital channels such as ABP LIVE, ABP Ganga, ABP Sanjha, ABP Nadu, ABP Desam, and ABP Bihar. Additionally, Video Hub Channels like Ent LIVE, Dharma LIVE, Sports Live, Auto Live, Paisa Live, and Health Hub, along with Uncut and ABP LIVE Podcasts, have contributed to this monumental achievement.

Speaking about this success, Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, said, “Reaching the remarkable milestone of 100 million YouTube subscribers is the pinnacle of immense pride and honour for us. This achievement not only showcases the widespread appeal of our content but also underscores the trust and loyalty of our esteemed viewers. It stands as a testament to our steadfast commitment to providing top-notch news. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our incredible team who have worked tirelessly over the years to make this possible and also our audiences for their constant support. We eagerly anticipate scaling to even greater heights in the dynamic digital universe.”

The channels within ABP Network’s ambit have not only amassed impressive numbers but have also established themselves as leaders in specific language markets. ABP Majha, with its 10 million subscribers, has become the leading Marathi news channel on YouTube; while ABP Ananda, with 9 million subscribers, holds the top spot for Bengali-speaking audiences. The resounding success of ABP Sanjha and ABP Asmita in the Punjabi and Gujarati markets attests to their prominence.

Adding dynamism to this remarkable feat is the rapid growth of ABP Nadu and ABP Desam in the Tamil and Telugu markets, respectively. These channels have captivated viewers with their insightful content and engaging presentations.

Over the course of its 14-year journey, ABP Network has earned the trust and loyalty of over 100 million subscribers, solidifying its reputation as a leading source of news coverage. With a remarkable expansion into eight Indian languages and a remarkable portfolio of 21 YouTube channels, the Network has emerged as a prime destination for news consumption in languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.

ABP Network’s unparalleled appeal extends to the modern audience, embracing new-age millennials and consumers seeking snackable content through formats like YouTube Shorts. The Network’s coverage spans diverse areas, including Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, GenZ, Health, Travel, and Spirituality, ensuring a comprehensive and engaging experience for its viewers.

Remarkably, ABP Network has ascended to become one of the world’s largest news publishers to achieve the distinction of 100 million YouTube subscribers. With an unprecedented presence across eight languages, the network stands as a global leader in the realm of news publication. Its journey has been propelled by a steadfast commitment to delivering credible and impactful news while embracing the dynamic shifts in the media landscape.