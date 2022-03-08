ABP News Wins Most Popular Hindi News Channel at 21st ITA Awards

Noida, 8th March 2021: ABP News has won the most popular Hindi news channel award at the 21st Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards. The award was presented by Shashi Ranjan, Chairman & Managing Director, GR8 Entertainment Ltd., and renowned Indian actor Shatrughan Sinha.

The popularity of ABP News is on the rise due to the network’s strong programming and its dedication to delivering accurate and unbiased news to its viewers. The channel offers a wide range of programming that appeals to a variety of viewers, making it a favourite among Indian audiences. Apart from creating ground-breaking programming for elections, ABP Network has also emerged as the only network doing a monthly tracker – ABP News CVoter Opinion Poll, to highlight the ongoing developments in the election-bound states.